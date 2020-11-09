The Uni-President Lions defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 to win the Taiwan Series in Game 7 at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night.
The Lions made an improbable comeback after trailing 3-1 in the series, but delivered in the clutch with three straight wins in the pressure-packed CPBL championship finals.
It was a sweet victory for the Lions, as it was seven years since they last won the series, and was their 10th championship title in the franchise’s history.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times
The result also kept alive a rumor that Taiwanese teams operated by banks and large financial corporations are cursed, as none have ever won a CPBL championship title.
Cuban lefty pitcher Ariel Miranda took the mound for the CTBC Brothers, in a duel against the starting pitcher for the Lions, US right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz.
It was fitting that Miranda opened the season final, as he also opened the CPBL campaign in Taichung on April 12, when Taiwan become the first nation in the world to launch its pro baseball season this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic had caused all major sports to be shut down.
In the opening frame, the Lions pounced on outfielder Chen Chieh-hsien’s double to drive in one run, and followed up in their next turn at bat, taking another run when catcher Lin Yo-le hit an RBI single.
In the third frame, with men at the corners, third baseman Chen Yung-chi slapped a bouncer for a ground-out, but it brought one runner home, taking the Lions to 3-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, CTBC’s offense woke up, with outfielder Chen Tzu-hao opening the account to chalk up one run on an RBI single.
CTBC then scored three more runs, to nose ahead 4-3 at the end of the third inning.
Miranda and Stankiewicz were still on the mound in the seventh frame, when momentum shifted back to the Lions. They had runners on the bases and picked up a run on a wild pitch by Miranda to level the game 4-4.
Another RBI-single saw the Lions retake the lead at 5-4.
Miranda was then replaced by CTBC second pitcher Huang En-shih to face Chen Chieh-hsien, who won the CPBL batting title this year for having the best average and most hits.
Huang lost the battle, when with one man on and facing a full count, Chen Chieh-hsien connected on a fastball, sending it over the wall at right field for a two-run homer, which took the score to 7-4.
It was Chen Chieh-hsien’s only home run in this year’s Taiwan Series, but it will be remembered, as it clinched the game.
Canadian pitcher Brock Dykxhoorn then tossed two scoreless innings, preserving the win for the Lions.
