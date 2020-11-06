The Uni-President Lions yesterday stayed alive in the Taiwan Series, shutting out the CTBC Brothers 6-0 in Tainan.
With the Brothers ahead in the series 3-2, the Lions started the game with Canadian right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn, while Dominican pitcher Esmil Rogers started for CTBC.
The Lions ignited their offense in the second inning after two outs against Rogers, with second baseman Lin Ching-kai tapping a liner for a single, followed by shortstop Lin Chu-chieh battling Rogers for a walk.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times
With players on the first and second bases, catcher Lin Yu-le slammed a shot toward outfield for a double, driving both runners home for the Lions to take a two-run lead.
The Lions cranked out a sustained rally of runs in the bottom of the fifth, with outfielder Tang Chao-ting leading off with an infield single to take second base, and veteran Pan Wu-hsiung delivering an RBI-single to bring Tang home.
After another batter was walked to put two runners on bases, third baseman Pan Chieh-kai ripped a shot toward left field for a double, knocking in another two runs, and sending Rogers to the showers, as CTBC brought in relief pitcher Chen Po-hao.
Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times
One out later, Lions shortstop Lin Chu-chieh slapped a bouncer up the middle for an RBI-single, pushing another runner across home plate for the Lions to nab four runs in the fifth.
In Wednesday night’s game, the Brothers held a 6-0 lead over the Lions heading into the eighth inning, scoring three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings in Tainan.
The Lions finally broke out in the bottom of the eighth inning, when third baseman Kuo Fu-lin connected on a high fastball from CTBC reliever Cheng Kai-wen for a solo shot, to open the account.
In the ninth, CTBC brought in closer C.C. Lee, who has played for the Cleveland Indians in the US and Japan’s Seibu Lions.
The Lions stayed alive when outfielder Chen Chieh-hsien lined a single into center field, and facing two outs, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko teed off on a change-up from Lee, smashing it over the wall for a two-run homer, and for Lions to claw back to within three runs.
However, Lee struck out pinch hitter Tang, ending the game at 6-3, giving the Brothers their third win to hold the series lead.
Lions manager Lin Yueh-ping lauded the opposition.
“CTBC had quite a number of nice plays on defense, turning hits into outs against us. Overall, through the first four games, CTBC have been good with their pitching, hitting and defense, which has made a big different in the series,” he said.
“This series is an experience to go through, and everyone wants to come out ahead, but to win the title, it is up to fate,” he added.
“If we lose the Series, it is not like losing out in life. It cannot be any worse than when I laid in a sickbed in the hospital,” he said, referring to when he underwent open-heart surgery in 2007 when he was a pitcher for the Lions, which sidelined him for most of the season.
EXTRA INNING: A pitching duel between starters Esmil Rogers for the Brothers and the Lions’ Brock Dykxhoorn kept the game at one run apiece until the final frame Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series. The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
The CTBC Brothers yesterday leveled the Taiwan Series with a 9-1 victory at home in Taichung, taking an early lead with two home runs from the Yueh brothers, while the Brothers added four late runs to defeat the Uni-President Lions. Dominican lefty Jose de Paula started Game 2 as pitcher for CTBC, while American Tim Melville was on the mound for the Lions. Lions batters scored first at the top of the second inning, when Taiwanese-Argentine outfielder Lin An-ko hit a single up the middle, and first baseman Kao Kuo-ching followed with a liner to the right side, to place runners at
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was on Monday admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday. A Maradona staffer told reporters that Maradona’s health condition is “not serious.” He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue. “He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former soccer player to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. “It’s not a serious situation and we didn’t come for an emergency,” Luque told reporters outside the private