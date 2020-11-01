Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night.
The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series.
The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on first and second.
Photo: CNA
Then Lions manager sent in 15-year veteran Pan, known as Ta-ke to fans, to pinch hit.
He took a fastball offering from CTBC reliever Cheng Kai-wen and drilled it into right field, where it bounced on the top of the wall and went over.
It was a huge moment for his only at-bat and made the score 4-1.
Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times
The action was not over, with the Brothers rallying in the bottom of the inning against Lions closer Chen Yun-wen, who struggled with his control.
CTBC shortstop Chiang Kun-yu was first at the plate. He slapped a single before Chen hit the next batter to put men on first and second.
The next batter hit a fly to center field for the first out, but Chen still looked shaky.
Photo: CNA
CTBC third baseman Wang Wei-cheng dropped a single to load the bases, although Chen struck out the next batter.
Brothers first baseman Su Wei-ta punched a bouncer through the right side to drive in one run.
Next up was designated hitter Chang Chih-hao, who was doubtful for the game with an injury.
Chen struck him out on a change-up to end the game.
Pan’s hit was a first in Taiwanese professional baseball: the first pinch-hit homer in extra innings in a CPBL championship finals.
“When I hit the ball, it was flying high toward outfield. Running toward first base, I wanted the wind to blow it over and hoped the outfielder would not catch it,” Pan said after the game.
“It was a great relief to see it was a home run,” he said. “It showed that despite being an old-timer, I have still got it,” he said.
Pan played in important role in the outfield and as a slugger for the Lions in their three-peat championship dynasty from 2007 to 2009.
In the early proceedings, both sides got a run in the sixth inning.
A pitching duel between the two starters — CTBC’s Esmil Rogers from the Dominican Republic and Brock Dykxhoorn from Ontario for the Lions — kept the game tight until the dramatic final frame.
Game 2 is to be played at the same stadium today. The first pitch is scheduled for 5pm.
The Taiwan Series games are to be played at the two teams’ home ballparks in Taichung and Tainan, with reminders of the government efforts to contain COVID-19 visible.
The crowd last night was 15,600.
To comply with social distancing requirements, the Taichung stadium and the Tainan Municipal Stadium are allowed to operate at 78 percent capacity throughout the series, with staggered seating, although family members and groups can sit together.
League officials at the start of this week announced that tickets were sold out for Game 1.
CPBL staff handed out yellow masks to each fan as they entered the stadium, with yellow being the color of the Brothers’ uniforms.
Officials said that orange masks — for the Lions’ main color — would be given out at Games 3 in Tainan.
Spectators have their temperature taken and details recorded in case contact tracing is required if an attendee subsequently tests positive for the virus, officials said.
