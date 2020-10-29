World 100m champion Christian Coleman is to miss next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games after being banned for two years for breaching whereabout rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday.
Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended by the AIU in June.
“We regret to say that we do not think there is any mitigation which can fairly be relied upon to reduce the sanction from the two-year period,” the AIU said in a statement on its Web site. “Unfortunately, we see this case as involving behavior by the athlete as very careless at best and reckless at worst.”
Photo: AP
Coleman’s representative, Emanuel Hudson said in a statement that the sprinter would appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
“The decision of the disciplinary tribunal established under the World Athletics Rules is unfortunate and will be immediately appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Hudson said. “Mr Coleman has nothing further to say until such time as the matter can be heard in the court of jurisdiction.”
The US sprinter claimed at the time of his provisional suspension that anti-doping officials had not followed procedure when he missed them after going Christmas shopping on Dec. 9 last year, at a time when he had said he would be at home.
Doping control officers testified before a disciplinary tribunal that they were present during the whole of the allotted hour of 7:15pm to 8:15pm on Dec. 9 in front of his house.
Coleman in turn testified that he had arrived home from Christmas shopping shortly before the end of the one-hour period.
However, shopping receipts showed that Coleman had purchased 16 items from a Walmart Supercenter at 8:22pm, the AIU said.
“We do not accept the athlete’s evidence. It is obvious that in fact the athlete did not go home until after making his 8:22pm purchase. We are comfortably satisfied that this is what happened,” it said.
Coleman had complained that the doping control officers had not called him on the night of Dec. 9, but the AIU said that the officers were not required to.
“It might be thought he would have learned from this experience... In fact, that is not at all what happened,” the AIU said.
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through soccer, while also using the sport as “a bridge to work with the rest of the world,” Chinese Football Association secretary-general Liu Yi told reporters in an interview published yesterday. Liu spoke about what lies behind the country’s push to become a major soccer power by 2050. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping — who is described by state media as an “avid soccer fan” — the world’s most populous country has grand plans to host and even one day win a World Cup. Liu spoke about “using football to motivate the whole nation.” “Football is
‘JOB NOT DONE’: The outfielder, who hit a homer and stole two bases, said that players ‘have to be good at all aspects of game all the time and not take plays off’ Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts put himself in rarefied company with a standout performance in the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 116th World Series on Tuesday. Betts sparked the Dodgers’ four-run fifth inning with a walk and two stolen bases, joining Babe Ruth as the only players in World Series history to record such an inning. After walking to lead off the inning, Betts stole second base. After Corey Seager walked, Betts reached third on a double steal, giving the Dodgers runners on second and third with one out. Betts took an aggressive stance off the bag
TENNIS Federer eyes Australia Roger Federer is practicing pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and said that he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January. The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. “I’m on the right track,” he told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte. “I’m gradually coming back, but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a
Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital. Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out two seasons ago, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end, which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes. United had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes slotted home from the spot at the second attempt, but Anthony Martial inexplicably headed Neymar’s corner into his own net 10 minutes after the break. The rest of the match was an