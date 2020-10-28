Spurs win thanks to Son-Kane effort

AP, BURNLEY, England





The partnership between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min is developing into the most prolific in Premier League history.

Son on Monday headed in from Kane’s flick-on to secure a 1-0 win at Burnley, making it the 29th time that they have combined for a goal. It was the ninth time in six league matches this season alone.

“They are top players, but close friends,” Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said. “No jealousy.”

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, second left, is congratulated by teammate Harry Kane, second right, after scoring against Burnley in their Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, on Monday. Photo: AP

Only Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba have linked up for more goals — 36 — in the league during their time at Chelsea.

Moments before setting up the only goal at Turf Moor, Kane cleared off the line to deny Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

While Spurs secured a third league away win thanks to Son’s 10th goal in nine games in all competitions, the home form has let them down. Only two points have been collected in North London after they threw away winning positions in stoppage-time in two matches.

Tottenham, who did not manage a shot on target in the first half at Burnley, moved up to fifth in the standings and did not need to deploy Gareth Bale off the bench.

“We’ve dropped points where we shouldn’t have this season, so we’ve still got a lot to learn — but nights like this will definitely give us that confidence,” Kane said. “We’re just at the stage where we’ve been so close for so many years.”

Burnley are stuck on one point.

SERIE A

AC Milan’s perfect start to the Serie A season ended on Monday with a 3-3 draw against AS Roma, but the Rossoneri still moved two points clear of SSC Napoli and US Sassuolo.

Roma defender Marash Kumbulla equalized six minutes from time following an unintended assist from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was trying to clear a corner, but instead redirected the ball toward the far post, where Kumbulla rushed forward to pound it in.

Roma are ninth, five points behind Milan.

Jordan Veretout, with a penalty, and Edin Dzeko also scored for Roma.

Ibrahimovic scored twice for Milan, who also got a goal from Alexis Saelemaekers, with Rafael Leao setting up two of the Rossoneri’s scores.

Ibrahimovic needed only one touch to find the net, following Leao’s pass over the top less than two minutes in at the San Siro.

Milan were without goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and winger Jens Petter Hauge, after both players tested positive for COVID-19, and Donnarumma was missed when Dzeko made it 1-1.

Reserve goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu failed to bat away a corner, allowing the ball to reach Dzeko, who leaped over Alessio Romagnoli for a header by the far post.

Saelemaekers scored Milan’s second after the break, following strong work down the left flank and an expert cross from Leao.

Veretout equalized for Roma with a penalty in the 71st minute, following a debatable foul from Ismael Bennacer.

It was the first match since a new decree came into effect banning fans at stadiums due to a second wave of COVID-19 infections.