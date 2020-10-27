Ancelotti slams ‘joke’ red card after loss to Saints

AFP, LONDON





Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti on Sunday criticized referee Kevin Friend’s “joke” decision to send off Lucas Digne as the English Premier League leaders’ unbeaten start to the season ended in a 2-0 defeat against Southampton, before Leicester City climbed to fourth place with a 1-0 victory over a faltering Arsenal.

Everton had gone eight games without defeat in all competitions this season, but they paid the price for a lethargic display at St Mary’s.

Ancelotti’s side fell behind to James Ward-Prowse’s first-half goal and Che Adams doubled the lead before halftime.

Everton’s Lucas Digne, left, fouls Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters in their Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Toffees leftback Digne was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters in the second half, despite his claims he tripped when he stood on the Southampton defender’s heel.

“The red card was a joke, it was not intentional, for sure it was not violent. Maybe it was a yellow,” Ancelotti said. “It’s not right, it’s not fair. We will appeal, for sure.”

Without the suspended Richarlison and injured Seamus Coleman after last weekend’s stormy Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool, Everton lacked the drive and quality that had been the hallmark of their strong start to the campaign.

The Toffees remain above the champions and their local rivals on goal-difference.

“We didn’t play well, Southampton were better than us and they deserved to win,” Ancelotti said. “I told the players winter is coming and we will have to react.”

Southampton climbed within three points of first place.

Arsenal and Leicester appeared to be heading for a goalless draw until second-half substitute Jamie Vardy, initially on the bench with a calf injury, scored 10 minutes from time when he headed into an empty net after good buildup play involving Youri Tielemans and Cengiz Under.

Vardy has long been a thorn in Arsenal’s side. It was his 11th goal in 12 Premier League games against the Gunners.

His latest effort also condemned the Londoners to a third defeat in four league games and left Mikel Arteta’s men languishing in 10th.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers praised Vardy’s impact.

“He makes the big contributions in the big games. That shows you the level he is at and he is a world-class player. I’m lucky to have him,” Rodgers said.

Arteta was furious that what looked like a headed opening goal from Alexandre Lacazette was disallowed for offside.

“I’m really disappointed, we had it in our hands in the first half and I don’t know how the hell Lacazette’s goal was disallowed,” Arteta said.

At Molineux, all the drama was packed into the closing stages as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Wolves took the lead in the 80th minute when Raul Jimenez lashed past Magpies goalkeeper Karl Darlow for his fourth goal of the season, but Steve Bruce’s side equalized in the 89th minute when Jacob Murphy curled in a free-kick.