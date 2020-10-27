Lewis Hamilton on Sunday put no limits on what he could achieve after roaring past Ferrari great Michael Schumacher as the Formula One driver with most wins in the history of the sport.
The Mercedes driver’s 92nd victory was one of his most crushing, Hamilton lapping all but three rivals at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Hamilton took the checkered flag a huge 25 seconds ahead of second-placed teammate Valtteri Bottas, who had led at the end of the first lap.
Photo: AFP
The six-time world champion, who joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and is now set for a record-equaling seventh title, was just as quick to thank his teammates at track and factory.
“I knew that we would win championships. Did I think we would win as many as we have? No. Did I think that we would win this many races? Of course not,” Hamilton told reporters. “This is a phenomenal time for us and the great thing is it’s not just me. What a time to be alive.”
Asked how he could raise the bar, Hamilton said that it depended on the team.
“Going by our history together ... I think there’s a lot more for us to do. I’m 35 years old, I still feel physically strong, but of course you wonder when is it going to tip over, when are you going to start losing performance, but as shown by today, it’s not yet,” he said.
Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the 23-year-old Red Bull driver who finished third and is seen as a future champion once he gets a car capable of beating the Mercedes, joked about the records.
“Lewis said he keeps pushing because he wants to set it [the bar] very high because I have to work hard to try and get there,” said Verstappen, who has nine wins. “It’s amazing. It’s just an incredible achievement, 92 victories, and I don’t think it stops there. I think it will go well over 100, so he’s pushing me to go until I’m 40 years old or something. It’s a good motivation.”
FIRING BLANKS: West Brom and Burnley had conceded a combined 21 goals in their seven games, but the 47th match of the season was the first to end goalless Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday climbed to sixth place in the English Premier League as Raul Jimenez sealed a 1-0 win at Leeds United on a night West Bromwich Albion and Burnley played out the first goalless draw in the division this season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves clinched their third league win of the campaign when Jimenez’s second-half strike deflected in off Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Mexico striker’s third goal of the season made it back-to-back wins for Wolves after they beat Fulham before the international break. “It was a good performance with some aspects to improve. We were better in the second
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through soccer, while also using the sport as “a bridge to work with the rest of the world,” Chinese Football Association secretary-general Liu Yi told reporters in an interview published yesterday. Liu spoke about what lies behind the country’s push to become a major soccer power by 2050. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping — who is described by state media as an “avid soccer fan” — the world’s most populous country has grand plans to host and even one day win a World Cup. Liu spoke about “using football to motivate the whole nation.” “Football is
Maybe Kyler Murray will lose a game on the home field of the Dallas Cowboys one of these days. It was not going to be on Monday, when the Arizona quarterback watched the star running back of his hometown team have another night of “fumble-itis.” Murray accounted for three touchdowns in his first game back home as a professional and Ezekiel Elliott set up the visiting team’s first two touchdowns with fumbles as the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-10. The speedy quarterback, who won three high-school championships and a Big 12 title at the home of the Cowboys, improved to 7-0 as
Patrick Mahomes on Monday did not mind taking a back seat to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs’ running attack. With the Buffalo Bills working hard to limit deep throws by Mahomes, he gladly kept handing off the ball as Kansas City beat Buffalo 26-17 in a game originally scheduled for Thursday last week. “You know my nature, I want to throw it deep every time. We want to go down and throw these long touchdowns, but if teams are going to play us like this, we’ve got to show we can run the football,” Mahomes said. Mission accomplished. Led by Edwards-Helaire’s