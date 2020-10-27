Lewis Hamilton racks up record-breaking win 92

Reuters





Lewis Hamilton on Sunday put no limits on what he could achieve after roaring past Ferrari great Michael Schumacher as the Formula One driver with most wins in the history of the sport.

The Mercedes driver’s 92nd victory was one of his most crushing, Hamilton lapping all but three rivals at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Hamilton took the checkered flag a huge 25 seconds ahead of second-placed teammate Valtteri Bottas, who had led at the end of the first lap.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, right, celebrates winning the Portuguese Grand Prix with race engineer Peter Bonnington in Portimao on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The six-time world champion, who joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and is now set for a record-equaling seventh title, was just as quick to thank his teammates at track and factory.

“I knew that we would win championships. Did I think we would win as many as we have? No. Did I think that we would win this many races? Of course not,” Hamilton told reporters. “This is a phenomenal time for us and the great thing is it’s not just me. What a time to be alive.”

Asked how he could raise the bar, Hamilton said that it depended on the team.

“Going by our history together ... I think there’s a lot more for us to do. I’m 35 years old, I still feel physically strong, but of course you wonder when is it going to tip over, when are you going to start losing performance, but as shown by today, it’s not yet,” he said.

Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the 23-year-old Red Bull driver who finished third and is seen as a future champion once he gets a car capable of beating the Mercedes, joked about the records.

“Lewis said he keeps pushing because he wants to set it [the bar] very high because I have to work hard to try and get there,” said Verstappen, who has nine wins. “It’s amazing. It’s just an incredible achievement, 92 victories, and I don’t think it stops there. I think it will go well over 100, so he’s pushing me to go until I’m 40 years old or something. It’s a good motivation.”