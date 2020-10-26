Filipino basketball league about more than just the game

Staff writer, with CNA





A winter basketball tournament consisting of 21 teams, aimed at consolidating friendship among Filipinos in Taiwan, was launched in Taoyuan yesterday, with hundreds gathering for the opening ceremony and the first three games.

The opening ceremony of the Kalinga Basketball League Nankan featured a march-past, during which the teams, consisting of more than 400 Filipinos, were judged on best uniforms and best muses.

Tournament organizers, members of the Cordillera Organization in Taiwan (COT), also played a gong — known as a gangsa — as members of the Filipino community performed a traditional dance to welcome guests and bring a festive cheer to the occasion.

COT members, who number more than 1,000 in Taiwan, are always ready to share their culture with others and hope to bring unity among the various Filipino communities in Taiwan, said John Dao-wan Dacio, president of the Kalinga Group in Taiwan, one of four COT sub-groups.

WINNERS

The Solid North basketball team, made up mostly of players from Ilocano communities in the Philippines, won the trophy for best uniform, with their eye-catching red, white, black and yellow jerseys.

Their jersey’s design was inspired by the San Miguel Beermen basketball team, which falls under the Philippine Basketball Association, and incorporates the Taiwanese and Philippine flags.

“We are here in Taiwan, but we came from the Philippines,” Solid North shooting guard J.R. Blancas said.

Meanwhile, the United Ilocandia won the “Best Muse” trophy, which was accepted by the team’s muse Diana Ross Cejas, a 25-year-old Filipina factory worker from Taoyuan.

In Filipino basketball culture, muses are females who whip up support for their teams at tournament openings.

HELPING HAND

Arnel Sagorsor, former COT vice president and current sports coordinator, said that the tournament is aimed at improving friendship among Filipinos and sportsmanship among players, no matter what community they come from.

“We also hope to generate some funds, even if just a small amount, from the tournament’s registration fees to help fellow [Overseas Filipino Workers] in distress,” Sagorsor said.

FORMING FRIENDSHIPS

Taiwanese player Guo Zhen-yuan, who plays center for a team called the Nankan Rookies, said that it was the second time he has played in a Filipino basketball league.

He formed his team with workmates from his work place, he added.

“I don’t have difficulty communicating with my teammates because they are friendly and have no trouble accepting me,” he said.

The tournament, which held three games yesterday, is expected to run for about two months. There will be 126 regular-season games before the playoffs are held.