A winter basketball tournament consisting of 21 teams, aimed at consolidating friendship among Filipinos in Taiwan, was launched in Taoyuan yesterday, with hundreds gathering for the opening ceremony and the first three games.
The opening ceremony of the Kalinga Basketball League Nankan featured a march-past, during which the teams, consisting of more than 400 Filipinos, were judged on best uniforms and best muses.
Tournament organizers, members of the Cordillera Organization in Taiwan (COT), also played a gong — known as a gangsa — as members of the Filipino community performed a traditional dance to welcome guests and bring a festive cheer to the occasion.
COT members, who number more than 1,000 in Taiwan, are always ready to share their culture with others and hope to bring unity among the various Filipino communities in Taiwan, said John Dao-wan Dacio, president of the Kalinga Group in Taiwan, one of four COT sub-groups.
WINNERS
The Solid North basketball team, made up mostly of players from Ilocano communities in the Philippines, won the trophy for best uniform, with their eye-catching red, white, black and yellow jerseys.
Their jersey’s design was inspired by the San Miguel Beermen basketball team, which falls under the Philippine Basketball Association, and incorporates the Taiwanese and Philippine flags.
“We are here in Taiwan, but we came from the Philippines,” Solid North shooting guard J.R. Blancas said.
Meanwhile, the United Ilocandia won the “Best Muse” trophy, which was accepted by the team’s muse Diana Ross Cejas, a 25-year-old Filipina factory worker from Taoyuan.
In Filipino basketball culture, muses are females who whip up support for their teams at tournament openings.
HELPING HAND
Arnel Sagorsor, former COT vice president and current sports coordinator, said that the tournament is aimed at improving friendship among Filipinos and sportsmanship among players, no matter what community they come from.
“We also hope to generate some funds, even if just a small amount, from the tournament’s registration fees to help fellow [Overseas Filipino Workers] in distress,” Sagorsor said.
FORMING FRIENDSHIPS
Taiwanese player Guo Zhen-yuan, who plays center for a team called the Nankan Rookies, said that it was the second time he has played in a Filipino basketball league.
He formed his team with workmates from his work place, he added.
“I don’t have difficulty communicating with my teammates because they are friendly and have no trouble accepting me,” he said.
The tournament, which held three games yesterday, is expected to run for about two months. There will be 126 regular-season games before the playoffs are held.
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting
A team made up mostly of Guatemalans who live and work in Taiwan were on Sunday crowned winners of the women’s Copa America Taiwan soccer tournament after defeating a Paraguayan team in the final in New Taipei City. Guatemala defeated Paraguay 3-1 in a final that kept hundreds of spectators on the edge of their seats at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium. The two teams attacked at will early in the match as both looked to take an early lead, but it was Paraguay who went in front after a cleverly worked free-kick was headed into the net. In the second half, Guatemala
GOOD NIGHT’S WORK: Cody Bellinger not only hit the go-ahead homer, he also snagged the final out when Julio Urias got Austin Riley to fly out to center field Cody Bellinger on Sunday belted a go-ahead home run and Mookie Betts made another eye-popping catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their third World Series in the past four years with a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. Bellinger blasted the eventual game-winning homer in the seventh inning and Enrique Hernandez smacked a pinch-hit home run in the sixth as the Dodgers clawed their way back to win the final three games after being down 3-1 in the series. “I tried to stay within myself and I got a pitch I
Mathieu van der Poel on Sunday took the Tour of Flanders honors for the Dutch cross-code rider’s first win in one of cycling’s so-called “Monuments.” The race was overshadowed by world champion Julian Alaphilippe’s heavy fall after colliding with a motorcycle. Van der Poel had slipped away from the peloton with his great Belgian rival Wout van Aert, who like him is a three-time cycle cross world champion, and Alaphilippe forming a three-man breakaway. However, Alaphilippe crashed out of contention, leaving the duo to fight it out in a pulsating finish. “The world champion was taken to the hospital where the X-rays showed fractures