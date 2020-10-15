SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

NZ cancel England game

New Zealand yesterday pulled out of a friendly next month against England, saying that “complications” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had made it too difficult to field a team at Wembley on Nov. 12. “The shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under COVID means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley,” New Zealand Football chief executive officer Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.

CRICKET

CSA intervention looms

South African Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa yesterday told the International Cricket Council that he intends to intervene in the running of Cricket South Africa (CSA) unless the latter commits by Oct. 27 to governance reforms. CSA has been mired in controversy and claims of mismanagement since the suspension of former chief executive Thabang Moroe in December last year, with an internal report providing a long list of concerns over the actions of staff members in the organization. “Efforts have been made over several months to try and assist CSA to stabilize its governance matters. This, after a huge outcry regarding the failure of its leadership to effectively manage its affairs,” the ministry said in a statement.

RUGBY UNION

Plumtree issues warning

New Zealand assistant coach John Plumtree yesterday said that Australia got away with several off-the-ball incidents in the drawn first Test in Wellington and that if the referee for Sunday’s second match is similarly lenient then the All Blacks would fight fire with fire. All Blacks coach Ian Foster was particularly unhappy with some of the treatment dished out to Richie Mo’unga, saying on Monday that the flyhalf was the victim of several late tackles that were not picked up by referee Paul Williams of New Zealand. Plumtree continued that theme, saying he hoped that the referee for the second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park, Australia’s Angus Gardner, would be more vigilant. “That type of play on the field has got to be dealt with by the ref,” Plumtree told reporters in Auckland. “There were several occasions where there was some off-ball incidents, but it has got to be dealt with properly on the field.” If the Wallabies adopted similar tactics on Sunday and went unchecked, then the All Blacks would have no choice but to give the visitors a dose of their own medicine in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd of 47,000, he said.

RUGBY UNION

S Africa given extension

Rugby Championship organizers SANZAAR have given World Cup champions South Africa an additional 48 hours to decide whether they are to compete in the four-nation tournament in Australia from next month. Australia, Argentina and New Zealand are locked in, but the participation of the Springboks, the defending champions, has been in doubt because of their lack of domestic rugby. “The SANZAAR member unions have agreed to provide SA Rugby with an additional 48 hours to finalize its internal stakeholder discussions on participation,” SA Rugby said in a statement. “This will now delay the scheduled departure of the Springboks from South Africa to Australia.”