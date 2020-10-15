SOCCER
NZ cancel England game
New Zealand yesterday pulled out of a friendly next month against England, saying that “complications” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had made it too difficult to field a team at Wembley on Nov. 12. “The shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under COVID means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley,” New Zealand Football chief executive officer Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.
CRICKET
CSA intervention looms
South African Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa yesterday told the International Cricket Council that he intends to intervene in the running of Cricket South Africa (CSA) unless the latter commits by Oct. 27 to governance reforms. CSA has been mired in controversy and claims of mismanagement since the suspension of former chief executive Thabang Moroe in December last year, with an internal report providing a long list of concerns over the actions of staff members in the organization. “Efforts have been made over several months to try and assist CSA to stabilize its governance matters. This, after a huge outcry regarding the failure of its leadership to effectively manage its affairs,” the ministry said in a statement.
RUGBY UNION
Plumtree issues warning
New Zealand assistant coach John Plumtree yesterday said that Australia got away with several off-the-ball incidents in the drawn first Test in Wellington and that if the referee for Sunday’s second match is similarly lenient then the All Blacks would fight fire with fire. All Blacks coach Ian Foster was particularly unhappy with some of the treatment dished out to Richie Mo’unga, saying on Monday that the flyhalf was the victim of several late tackles that were not picked up by referee Paul Williams of New Zealand. Plumtree continued that theme, saying he hoped that the referee for the second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park, Australia’s Angus Gardner, would be more vigilant. “That type of play on the field has got to be dealt with by the ref,” Plumtree told reporters in Auckland. “There were several occasions where there was some off-ball incidents, but it has got to be dealt with properly on the field.” If the Wallabies adopted similar tactics on Sunday and went unchecked, then the All Blacks would have no choice but to give the visitors a dose of their own medicine in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd of 47,000, he said.
RUGBY UNION
S Africa given extension
Rugby Championship organizers SANZAAR have given World Cup champions South Africa an additional 48 hours to decide whether they are to compete in the four-nation tournament in Australia from next month. Australia, Argentina and New Zealand are locked in, but the participation of the Springboks, the defending champions, has been in doubt because of their lack of domestic rugby. “The SANZAAR member unions have agreed to provide SA Rugby with an additional 48 hours to finalize its internal stakeholder discussions on participation,” SA Rugby said in a statement. “This will now delay the scheduled departure of the Springboks from South Africa to Australia.”
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one
The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply. Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month. “He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency. In the letter, Klopp,