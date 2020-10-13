The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by superstar LeBron James’ triple-double, on Sunday dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win a record-equaling 17th NBA championship, their first in a decade.
James added another chapter to an epic career, delivering 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he captured his fourth NBA title with a third team.
He earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors for a fourth time and said that the accomplishment had a special flavor with the Lakers.
Photo: AFP
“This is a historic franchise and to be a part of this is something that I’ll be able to talk about, and my grandkids and kids will be able to talk about — their pawpaw played for the Los Angeles Lakers,” James said. “It’s like playing for the Yankees and winning, or playing for the Cowboys and winning a Super Bowl, or the Patriots. It’s like playing for the Red Sox.”
James said that the magnitude of what he was trying to accomplish with the Lakers kept his mind focused in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.
“To be able to win with a historical franchise is something that, no matter if your mind wavers away, you can always remember what you’re doing it for,” said James, recalling that he told Lakers president Jeanie Buss when he arrived in Los Angeles in 2018 that he “wanted to put this franchise back where it belongs.”
Anthony Davis, playing in his first title series after years of frustration in New Orleans, added 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers completed a 4-2 series triumph more than eight months after the helicopter crash that killed team legend Kobe Bryant, who had led the Lakers to their previous title in 2010.
The series capped not only an emotional season for the Lakers with the loss of talisman Bryant, but a season of uncertainty and upheaval for the NBA as players grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the demands for social and racial justice sweeping across the US.
The Lakers outhustled, outmuscled and outplayed Miami, making sure it would not come down to any last-gasp effort as it did when Los Angeles were denied in Game 5 on Friday last week.
Los Angeles had blown Game 6 open by halftime, their 36 second-quarter points equaling the Heat’s entire first-half total, as the Lakers took a 64-36 lead into the break with four players already scoring in double figures.
Rajon Rondo was a perfect six-for-six from the floor in the first half as the Lakers built the second-largest halftime lead in NBA Finals history.
Rondo, who won a title with the Celtics in 2008, scored 19 points off the bench.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 and Danny Green scored 11 as the Lakers pulled level with the Boston Celtics for most titles.
Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder added 12 apiece, but Miami simply had no answer for the knockout blow Los Angeles delivered in the first half.
“Obviously, nobody likes to lose, but I think we fought all year long, ups and downs, we stayed together — and I think that’s what it’s all about,” Butler said.
James played his 260th playoff game — surpassing Derek Fisher for the most all time.
He said that one of the great satisfactions of the victory was helping Davis gain a title.
“I know what it feels like to have seven years where you feel like you can’t get over the hump,” said James, who had his arms around Davis on the sideline as the final seconds ticked off the clock. “To be able to get him, and we push him and let him know how great he is ... that’s what it’s all about.”
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as