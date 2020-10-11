Guardians win; CTBC clinch spot

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Fubon Guardians grabbed all the runs they needed in the opening frame at the Taoyuan International Stadium last night, although they added more, leading all the way to beat the Rakuten Monkeys 6-2 as the race for post-season berths heats up with two weeks remaining in the CPBL’s regular season.

Fubon scored three runs on two walks and two doubles in the first inning to support Mexican lefty Manny Banuelos, who struck out six and yielded two runs on five hits through five innings to pocket his fourth win of the season.

Fubon added two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth, while the Monkeys scored one in the opening frame and another in the fifth inning.

Fubon Guardians starter Manny Banuelos winds up against the Rakuten Monkeys during their game at the Taoyuan International Stadium yesterday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

In the other contest yesterday, pinch-hitter Kuo Fu-lin blasted a three-run homer to lead the Uni-President Lions to a 7-2 triumph over the CTBC Brothers in Taichung.

It was Kuo’s 16th homer this season, although he is a long way behind teammate Lin An-ko, who is No. 1 in the league with 32.

Lin is also leader in RBIs with 96, while teammate Su Chih-chieh is second in both categories with 27 dingers and 95 RBIs.

Rakuten first baseman Chu Yu-hsien is tied with Su on 27 homers and his 70 RBIs is eighth.

Despite the loss, the Brothers won three times earlier this week, which clinched a berth in the Taiwan Series.

On Wednesday in the opener of their home series against the Monkeys in Taichung, CTBC starter Huang En-shih was outstanding as they romped home 8-1.

Huang picked up his ninth victory of the season, yielding only one run on four hits through seven innings. He improved to 9-2 with a 4.40 ERA.

He is now second for wins among pitchers in the league, only trailing Rakuten lefty Wang Yi-cheng, who has a 10-6 record, with a 5.42 ERA.

In Thursday’s game, the Brothers trailed 4-5 after four innings, but took advantage of Rakuten relief pitcher Chang Si-kai, who throws submarine style, but lost control in the sixth frame.

The home side loaded the bases after Chang issued three walks and scored four runs with two more hits as they rallied to an 8-5 victory.

On Friday, CTBC’s Dominican lefty Jose De Paula chalked up his league-best 15th win, giving up only two runs in their 5-2 victory over the Lions.

De Paula scattered eight hits over as many innings, with six strikeouts and no issued walks.

CTBC closer C.C. Lee shut the door in the ninth, with the batters pummeling Lions starter Brock Dykxhoorn from the US with five runs in the fourth frame.

“It’s great to ensure we will get into the finals this year, but we will not relax,” CTBC manager Chiu Chang-jung said. “Our team will battle on to win through to end of the regular season.”

With Friday’s result, the Brothers guaranteed themselves the league’s best regular-season record, which after yesterday’s game stood at 63 wins, 49 losses and one draw through 113 games for a winning percentage of 0.562.

That cannot be surpassed by the Rakuten Monkeys in second, who have 58 wins and 56 losses (0.509) through 113 of 120 games.

Rakuten are battling the Lions and the Guardians for the second-half title and a berth in the Playoff Series next month, with the winners advance to face the Brothers in the Taiwan Series.

In the other game on Friday, the Monkeys cranked out 16 hits, scoring five runs each in the fourth and fifth frames, and three more in the sixth, to trounce the Guardians 13-2 in Taoyuan.

American lefty Ryan Carpenter gave a quality start to boost his record to 9-6, with a 3.95 ERA. His nine victories are tied for fifth in the league. He sailed through six innings and leaked only one run on seven hits to go with six strikeouts.