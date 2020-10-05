World champion Filippo Ganna on Saturday produced a flying performance to win the Giro d’Italia’s opening day time-trial in Palermo and claim the 21-day race’s first pink jersey as overall leader.
The 24-year-old Ganna’s Team Ineos captain Geraint Thomas was fourth on the day, completing the tricky 15.1km inner-city course more than a minute faster than most of his pre-race rivals for the overall title.
On his first Grand Tour, former track specialist Ganna — on home soil — was the man to beat after winning the individual world time-trial title a week earlier.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Ganna completed the slightly downhill 15.1km in a furious 15 minutes, 24 seconds, or at an average speed of 58.831kph, just slightly outside the Giro stage speed record set almost 20 years earlier in Pescara by Rik Verbrugghe.
Still wearing his world time-trial winner’s rainbow shirt the 1.93m-tall rider slipped on the Giro leader’s pink jersey presented by the mayor of Palermo.
“Both these jerseys are wonderful, but maybe this one, here today, feels better,” Ganna said with a huge smile.
“Today I knew was one of the hot favorites, but I tried to stay calm. We did it, what a great result and what a thrill to wear the maglia rosa on my first Giro, which is a good omen for the rest of the race.”
Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, went down the ramp earlier than many key rivals and completed his race in less windy conditions.
He entered yesterday’s second stage across the Sicilian valleys 26 seconds ahead of Simon Yates, over a minute faster than Trek-Segafredo’s double Giro champion Vincenzo Nibali, and more than 1 minute, 20 seconds ahead of Steven Kruijswijk of Team Jumbo-Visma and Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang.
“I think I was a bit too aggressive to start as in the last two kilometers I started losing the legs a bit,” Thomas admitted. “I definitely emptied the tank.
A third Ineos rider, Australia’s Rohan Dennis, was also fancied for Saturday’s stage, but finished 26 seconds adrift of Thomas, although the former time-trial specialist might be keeping his powder dry for challenges deeper into the race.
“I’m thinking about 21 stages, not one,” Dennis said.
Taiwan Steel on Sunday took sole possession of the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League standings for the first time this season after a 9-2 thrashing of Taipower in a title showdown in which man-of-the-match Marc Fenelus scored four goals and provided two assists. In a match billed as the season’s key battle between the league’s two leading teams, both on 36 points, Taipower’s players wilted under the pressure and got blown away by an outstanding display from Taiwan Steel, who cruised to their ninth consecutive victory. Taiwan Steel opened the scoring within five minutes in the rain in Taoyuan when
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in
BACK IN FULL SWING: Apart from two wins in the qualifiers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February, the match was Hsieh Su-wei’s first singles victory of the season Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday defeated world No. 143 Barbara Haas to advance to the second round of the French Open on a rain-affected day at Roland Garros in Paris. Hsieh defeated the Austrian qualifier 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in 1 hour, 34 minutes on the clay courts in the French capital. The Taiwanese world No. 63 saved five of eight break points and converted four of four, hitting 17 winners and taking advantage of her opponent’s 39 unforced errors to improve her career record against Haas to 2-1, after they claimed a victory apiece in their previous encounters in 2017. Apart
BOWING OUT: Jelena Ostapenko swept Karolina Pliskova out of the tournament, ending a miserable year for the Czech star who struggled at the Australian Open and US Open Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at the French Open as the duo began their bid for a second Grand Slam trophy. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing survived a scare in the second set when they fell 0-3 behind, but rallied to defeat Maria Sanchez of the US and Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4 in 69 minutes on Court 3 at Roland Garros in Paris. Taiwan’s Hsieh bounced back from the disappointment of a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in the second round of the singles on Wednesday, while