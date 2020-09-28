The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by a triple-double from superstar LeBron James, on Saturday beat the Denver Nuggets 117-107 to reach the NBA Finals.
With the win in the league’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Lakers completed a 4-1 victory over the Nuggets in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.
James scored 16 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers remained perfect in elimination games this post-season.
Photo: AFP
Denver, already the first team to twice come back from 1-3 series deficits in the same playoffs, could not work the magic again.
James added 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and Anthony Davis scored 27 points for the Lakers, who are back in the championship series for the 32nd time — and the first time since they lifted the trophy for the 16th time in 2010.
“We’re going to enjoy it tonight, but we understand we’ve got bigger fish to fry,” James said as the Western Conference title was celebrated on court. “We understand there’s a bigger goal.”
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant scored 20 points apiece for the Nuggets and Jamal Murray added 19 points with eight assists despite being slowed by injury.
A tight first quarter that featured nine lead changes ended with the Lakers up 33-30, with reserve Alex Caruso pushing the Lakers’ lead in the closing seconds with a layup off an assist by James.
With 14 points from James in the second quarter the Lakers began to separate themselves, leading by as many as 11 points and taking a 61-51 lead into halftime.
It looked like the Lakers might run away with it when they built a 16-point lead early in the third quarter, but Denver kept chipping away. Murray drove for a basket and was fouled, converting the free throw to cut the Lakers’ lead to two points.
Murray’s two free throws with 11 seconds left in the third made it 84-84 before Davis drained a three-pointer to put the Lakers up 87-84 heading into the final period.
That is when James took over. Fouled on back-to-back baskets he made the free throws to stretch the Lakers lead to 95-88 with 9 minutes, 33 seconds remaining.
James scored nine straight points late in the period — a stretch capped by a three-pointer that put the Lakers up 115-103 with 1 minute, 57 seconds left.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever witnessed a guy take over a game the way he did in the fourth quarter tonight in person,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James. “It was remarkable.”
