Keysha Atiki is only 10, but she can already lift her own weight as she trains with a weightlifting coach who once competed in the Olympics — her grandmother.
Mercy Obiero was only the second African woman to compete in weightlifting at the Olympics, representing her native Kenya in 2012.
Now retired from professional competition, the 42-year-old works as a coach, and her daughter and granddaughter are hoping to follow in her footsteps.
Photo: Reuters
“I feel very happy and proud to be training my daughter and granddaughter at the same time,” Obiero told reporters at her house in eastern Nairobi after a training session at a nearby gym that started with star jumps in front of a mirror.
Her 12-year-old daughter Chanel, a slight 29kg, can already lift up to 60kg. She squats and lifts as Obiero encourages her.
“My mum has been motivating me. She went to the Olympics and I saw her on TV. Since then, I said one day I will go to the Olympics,” Chanel said.
Photo: Reuters
Obiero has been weightlifting for 20 years, and said that she has overcome plenty of skepticism about women in the sport.
She was a hockey player and athlete before her brother introduced her to weightlifting in 1999.
“I got a lot of discrimination especially in the gym — the men feel like you should not be doing this, but with time, you get over it,” she said, her medals glinting in the light.
Obiero said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which in March prompted officials to close schools, had brought the family closer and given the children more time to train.
She watches proudly as her granddaughter Keysha — a slight 32kg — prepares to lift 30kg.
Obiero steps forward to support her, watching her in the mirrored walls of the gym.
After the workout, she is glowing.
“My grandmother is my role model,” said Keysha, Obiero’s eldest daughter’s child. “I am very proud to have her.”
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
‘GREAT EVENING‘: In the women’s singles in Rome, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova advanced, while Rafael Nadal swept into the quarters in the men’s singles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Friday had to dig deep to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. The top seeds, who did not drop a game in their opening match on the clay courts at the Foro Italico, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over sixth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Katerina Siniakova in 1 hour, 39 minutes. The reigning Wimbledon champions saved nine of 11 break points and converted three of eight, winning 56 percent of points on their second serve and sending down two aces
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.
ANOTHER SCANDAL: Searches focused on several riders, including Dayer Quintana, a source said, while the two being held were reportedly a doctor and physiotherapist French police on Monday detained two people as part of an investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, prosecutors announced. The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour, which on Sunday wrapped up in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century. Prosecutor Dominique Laurens in Marseille said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of France-based Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody. Laurens added that the two