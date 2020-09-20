The new Bundesliga began in an empty stadium on Friday with eight-time defending champions Bayern Munich marching to an 8-0 rout of Schalke 04 for a record in the league’s opening match.
And it should have been more.
Germany winger Leroy Sane starred and scored on his Bayern debut, while Jamal Musiala became Bayern’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 17 years, 205 days, but otherwise it was business as usual as they totally dominated and the visitors tried limiting the damage.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Schalke’s winless run stretched to 17 games, while Bayern extended their winning run to 22.
Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Sane set up two of the goals. It was 3-0 by halftime and Bayern missed a host of chances.
“Everyone was so hungry. We were all looking forward to the new start and we just wanted to attack,” said Sane, a former Schalke player who joined Bayern from Manchester City in the off-season.
Photo: AP
The game took place without fans, despite plans for 7,500 spectators to attend. A spike in local COVID-19 infections prompted authorities to close the doors.
“It’s a really big blow. We were really looking forward to our fans,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said before the game.
The team showed no ill effect from the supporters’ absence, nor the short break of 26 days after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.
Photo: AP
It was the biggest opening night win since 2016, when Bayern routed Werder Bremen 6-0.
Gnabry got the side off to a flying start in the fourth minute, taking Joshua Kimmich’s pass from midfield, switching direction to elude Schalke captain Benjamin Stambouli, then unleashing a fine strike with his left boot inside the left corner.
Robert Lewandowski almost made it 2-0 a minute later after being set up by Sane, but Sebastian Rudy deflected the Poland striker’s shot.
Schalke held out until the 19th minute, when Leon Goretzka scored against his former side with Thomas Muller laying the ball back.
Sane brilliantly set up Lewandowski shortly afterward, but the Poland striker fired over.
Lewandowski finally got off the mark from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after he had been fouled by Ozan Kabak.
Central defender Niklas Sule struck the post and Bayern missed other chances before the break.
Sane set up Gnabry’s second goal in the 47th minute and repeated the feat to help his Germany teammate complete his hat-trick in the 59th.
Lewandowski set up Muller in the 69th by wrapping his right boot behind his left leg, a rabona move, two minutes before Kimmich set up Sane for his first goal.
Sane made way for Musiala to make his second Bundesliga appearance in the 72nd. The 17-year-old English midfielder grabbed his first goal in the 81st minute.
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.