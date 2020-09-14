Iran said that it executed a wrestler on Saturday for murdering a man during a wave of anti-government protests in 2018, drawing widespread condemnation and eliciting shock from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Navid Afkari, 27, was executed at a prison in the southern city of Shiraz, provincial prosecutor-general Kazem Mousavi was quoted as saying on the state broadcaster’s Web site.
Afkari had been found guilty of “voluntary homicide” for stabbing to death Hossein Torkman, a water department employee, on Aug. 2, 2018, the judiciary said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Shiraz and several other urban centers across Iran had been the scene that day of anti-government protests and demonstrations over economic and social hardship.
The IOC said that it was “shocked” by the execution and that it was “deeply upsetting” that pleas by athletes around the world and international bodies had failed to halt it.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Navid Afkari,” the IOC said in a statement.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced a “vicious” execution.
“We condemn it in the strongest terms. It is an outrageous assault on human dignity, even by the despicable standards of this regime. The voices of the Iranian people will not be silenced,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
London-based rights group Amnesty International said that the “secret execution” was a “horrifying travesty of justice that needs immediate international action.”
Reports published abroad say that Afkari was convicted on the basis of confessions aired on television after being extracted under torture, prompting online campaigns for his release.
Amnesty International has repeatedly called on Iran to stop broadcasting videos of “confessions” by suspects, saying that they “violate the defendants’ rights.”
Afkari’s two brothers Vahid and Habib are still in the same prison where he had been detained, Amnesty International has said.
