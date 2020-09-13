The Queensland Reds next take on the ACT Brumbies in the first Super Rugby AU final next weekend after they outlasted the Melbourne Rebels 25-13 in a tight playoff contest at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday.
An early Jordan Petaia intercept try and second-half efforts from Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Filipo Daugunu, along with 10 points from the boot of James O’Connor, proved enough to earn the Reds a trip to Canberra for the title decider on Saturday.
“It’s awesome,” Reds captain Liam Wright said. “We’ve given ourselves a chance, which is all we wanted from tonight.”
Photo: AFP
The Rebels again struggled to turn possession into points against a rugged Reds defense.
They were level at 10-10 at the break after Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete picked the ball up at a ruck and raced away for an opportunistic try on the stroke of halftime.
They lacked nothing in effort in their first Super Rugby playoff, but could not get near enough to the try line as they chased the game in the last 20 minutes.
But for winger Andrew Kellaway just grazing the touchline, the Rebels would have opened the scoring in the seventh minute from a Matt To’omua cross-kick.
However, a minute later, center Petaia was racing 60m to score for the Reds after he stepped up to pick off a To’omua pass aimed at center Billy Meakes.
The Reds hit the front for good four minutes after the break when lock Salakaia-Loto crossed after good work on the left flank by back Hunter Paisami and Daugunu.
Winger Daugunu, who has had an outstanding campaign, applied the coup de grace five minutes from time after a burst up the middle from prop Taniela Tupou.
“We had our opportunities, but didn’t take them,” Rebels skipper Dane Haylett-Petty said. “I’m really proud of all the boys, for 12 weeks they’ve fought it out, stuck at it and been really resilient.”
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining
REJUVENATION: The Belarusian is bidding to become only the fourth woman to win a Grand Slam singles after having a child when she takes on Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka on Thursday came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams and set up a US Open final against Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Azarenka recovered from a 6-1 hammering in the first set to win the next two 6-3, 6-3 and schedule her first Grand Slam final appearance in seven years. The former world No. 1 is enjoying a remarkable renaissance in New York that the Belarusian credits to finding humility, following several years disrupted by injury and a custody battle over her son. “I think when you’re coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No. 1 player