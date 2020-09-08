Djokovic disqualified from US Open

‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday

AFP, NEW YORK





Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.

The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, second right, tends to a line judge after striking her with a ball during his US Open men’s singles match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The official cried out and began gasping for air as she collapsed to the ground. Djokovic rushed over to check on her, placing his hand on her back as she struggled to breathe.

After a few minutes, she got up and walked off the court looking dazed.

About 10 minutes of discussions then ensued between Djokovic and tournament referee Soeren Friemel, during which the world No. 1 pleaded his case.

The umpire then declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.

Djokovic shook hands with his opponent before leaving the court without appearing to shake the umpire’s hand.

He went then directly to his car and left Flushing Meadows without speaking to reporters.

Djokovic, 33, later posted an apology on Instagram, saying that he was “so sorry.”

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” he wrote. “I’m extremely sorry to have caused her [the line judge] such stress. So unintended. So wrong.”

He also apologized to the tournament organizers for “my behavior,” but did not say whether he thought they were right to default him.

The US Tennis Association said that Djokovic had been defaulted under the Grand Slam rules for “intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences.”

The association added that he would lose all ranking points and prize money from the tournament.

Friemel said that Djokovic told him he should not be defaulted because it was unintentional.

Friemel said he agreed there was no intent, but that it was a clear-cut case of Djokovic hitting the ball “angrily and recklessly.”

“She was clearly hurt and in pain. There was no other option,” Friemel said.

Carreno Busta said that he did not see the incident.

“I was celebrating the break with my coach,” he told reporters. “When I heard that the line judge was on the floor, I was in shock. I never expected this moment when playing Novak. I think it was bad luck.”

Former players reacted with shock at the disqualification, but said that the officials had made the correct decision.

Four-time US Open champion Martina Navratilova said that the officials “had no choice” but to default Djokovic.

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski described the disqualification as “unbelievable,” but said that the officials had made the “correct decision.”

Djokovic had been the overwhelming favorite to capture a fourth US Open title. His disqualification blows the men’s draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday.

“Now it gets interesting,” said fifth seed Alexander Zverev, who described Djokovic as “very unlucky.”