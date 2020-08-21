The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brayden Point on Wednesday scored at 5 minutes, 12 seconds into overtime to lift them over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 and into the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Lightning won the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series 4-1.
Their second-round foe in the isolation bubble in Toronto is still to be decided depending on other matchup results.
Photo: AFP
Second seed Tampa Bay improved to 6-2 in bubble games this month that marked the NHL’s return from a March 12 shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lightning avenged a four-game sweep loss to Columbus in last year’s opening round.
“It’s funny how the hockey gods work,” Tampa coach Jon Cooper said. “To go through what we did last year and then have the pause and everything that’s happened. To still end up playing the same team, it’s easy to sit up here and say you wanted them now — but it was good to get them and good to get this result.”
Point’s four goals in the series also included the game winner at 10:27 of the fifth overtime in Game 1, providing a 3-2 triumph to conclude the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup Playoff history.
Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves, including 22 in the second period when the Blue Jackets scored twice and set a team record for shots in a period of a playoff game.
The Boston Bruin’s Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves and David Pastrnak had two assists in his return as they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 to win their best-of-seven series in five games.
Nick Suzuki scored the winner as the Montreal Canadiens staved off first-round elimination with a 5-3 win over top-seeds the Philadelphia Flyers. Montreal’s Game 5 victory cut the Flyers’ series lead to 3-2. The number eight seeded Canadiens will try to level the series and force a game seven with a win on Friday in Toronto.
In Edmonton, Tyler Motte scored twice as the Vancouver Canucks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 and take a 3-2 edge in their series.
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —
Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches. In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA),