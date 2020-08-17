Lyon stun Man City to reach UEFA semi-finals

‘STILL IN IT’: Moussa Dembele scored twice to secure Lyon a 3-1 win. He said his team, who came seventh in the curtailed French season, are ‘taking it game by game’

AFP, LISBON





Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Olympique Lyonnais caused another UEFA Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping out Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City with a 3-1 quarter-final win in Lisbon.

City had looked on course to come back and win the tie behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade after Kevin de Bruyne’s goal midway through the second half had canceled out Maxwel Cornet’s first-half opener.

However, Dembele put Lyon back ahead in the 79th minute and then capitalized on a shocking miss by Raheem Sterling to clinch the victory three minutes from the end.

Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson, right, reacts after Olympique Lyonnais’ Moussa Dembele, second left, scored his team’s third goal in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Against all expectations, a team who finished seventh in the curtailed French season, and had played just two competitive games since early March, now find themselves through to a Champions League semi-final on Wednesday against Bayern Munich.

That, surely, would be a step too far for Rudi Garcia’s team, but then again nobody expected them to eliminate Juventus in the last round, never mind knock out City.

“We are still in it, which means we have a great team,” former Celtic striker Dembele told French television channel RMC Sport. “We are taking it game by game, not getting carried away. We will try to be ready for Bayern.”

Guardiola’s team had been warned about Lyon, losing at home and then drawing away against the French club in last season’s Champions League.

Yet that was almost two years ago now, and Lyon had lost several key players since then. This, a day after Bayern’s 8-2 demolition of Barcelona, is a seismic shock and a hammer blow to the ambitions of City under Guardiola.

Their wait for European glory will go on, with this a third consecutive quarter-final exit.

“It is what it is. Maybe one day we are going to break through the quarter-finals. We are not able to do it now, with these incredible guys, but we are going to try in the future,” Guardiola said.

He was brought to the Etihad Stadium to deliver the Champions League, but he has not managed to equal the club’s best performance to date in the competition, a semi-final appearance in 2016, just before he was appointed.

So, a year after Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English final, there are to be no English representative in the semi-finals in the Portuguese capital.

Instead both ties are to be Franco-German duels, with Paris Saint-Germain facing RB Leipzig before Bayern meet Lyon in a repeat of the 2010 semi-finals.