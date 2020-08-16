The postmortem from Gerard Pique was as brutal as the 8-2 humiliation dished to Barcelona by Bayern Munich.
“It’s a disastrous result,” the defender said. “An embarrassment — that’s the word.”
It has been 74 years since Barcelona conceded as many goals in one match.
Photo: AFP
“We have hit rock bottom,” Pique said in a television interview on the field after Friday’s loss dumped the five-time winners out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals.
Unlike the capitulations in the previous two seasons — against AS Roma and Liverpool — there was no first-leg lead to throw away.
Not even Lionel Messi could save Barcelona at the end of a season in which he has seemed increasingly agitated by the disarray.
This was a night of misery in Lisbon in the pandemic-enforced single-game reformatting of a knockout stage that has never seen a team lose so heavily in the Champions League era.
If it was not embarrassing enough, Barcelona had to watch Philippe Coutinho inflict the final blows and make the collapse all the more painful.
The German champions were already cruising into the semi-finals with a 5-2 lead when Coutinho was sent on for the final 15 minutes.
The Brazilian found time for an assist — pinging the ball to the head of the unmarked Robert Lewandowski — and then to score twice himself against a goalkeeper he knows well.
Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is still Coutinho’s teammate.
The 160 million euro (US$190 million) forward remains not only Barcelona’s record signing, but still their player. He is only on loan at Bayern for this season after struggling to settle at the parent club that he joined from Liverpool in 2018 as the supposed heir to Andres Iniesta.
He never even had a chance to work under Quique Setien, who was hired in January to replace Ernesto Valverde.
It is difficult to see Setien getting a full season in charge after Barcelona finished a campaign trophyless for the first time since 2008, but Barcelona has not won the Champions League since Luis Enrique swept five trophies in 2015.
“We need new blood,” Pique said, without discussing specifics.
“There need to be changes at all levels,” he added.
The players accept culpability at the end of a season when they finished second in La Liga behind Real Madrid and only reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.
“Today showed that we have a lot of problems in the team,” Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said. “We know we have to make a lot of changes.”
The players were spared having to face any abuse from supporters in public.
“It’s difficult to take also for the fans,” De Jong said. “Sorry to them.”
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being