Machado’s grand slam powers Padres

AP, LOS ANGELES





Manny Machado slugged a grand slam after two consecutive errors by the Dodgers in the third inning and Garrett Richards won for the first time in two years as the San Diego Padres defeated Los Angeles 6-2 on Tuesday.

The Padres have taken the first two games of the series after dropping two of three to the Dodgers last week in San Diego and have won a season-best three in a row overall.

“We’re just trying to be the best team when we step out on the field every single day,” Machado said. “Whether it was the Dodgers, Colorado, San Fran, Arizona. Just go out there and play our best game. Try to be the best Padre team out there on the field. If we can do that, we can play some very good baseball.”

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres hits a grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Richards (1-1) won his first game since July 4, 2018, shortly before having Tommy John surgery that delayed his readiness for last season. The right-hander allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Drew Pomeranz got the final out to earn his fourth save.

Machado’s 10th career slam came off Ross Stripling (3-1) not long after the Padres acquired his brother-in-law, first baseman Yonder Alonso from Atlanta. Alonso returns to San Diego, where he played from 2012 to 2015 and Machado and Alonso’s sister make their off-season home.

“I’m definitely excited to have my brother-in-law finally on the same team,” Machado said.

Jurickson Profar hit a solo shot on Stripling’s second pitch leading off the fifth, extending San Diego’s lead to 6-1. The Padres’ 32 homers lead the majors.

Jake Cronenworth doubled leading off the third. Austin Hedges laid down a sacrifice bunt and Stripling’s throw was too high for Cody Bellinger at first, allowing Cronenworth to score on the pitcher’s error.

Profar followed with a sacrifice bunt picked up by third baseman Justin Turner, whose throw pulled Bellinger off the bag.

The Dodgers had committed four errors this season until two in a row in the inning.

“It just stinks that inning got away from us,” Stipling said. “Shot-putting a ball over Cody when I had a chance for a free out. I clawed it and had all the time in the world and felt a little rushed when I didn’t have a good grip on it.”

Fernando Tatis Jr showed bunt before rifling a single to load the bases and extend his hitting streak to nine games. Trent Grisham grounded into a fielder’s choice to third and Hedges was out at the plate. That set up Machado’s blast and gave the Padres a 5-1 lead.

“He’s starting to find the sweet part of the bat a little bit,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Being able to go dead center right there and drive the ball to the middle part of the field, that’s usually a good sign of good things to come as well. There was a lot of energy in the dugout after that.”

In other games on Tuesday, it was:

‧ White Sox 8, Tigers 4

‧ Cubs 7, Indians 1

‧ Nationals 2, Mets 1

‧ Yankees 9, Braves 6

‧ Reds 6, Royals 5, 10i

‧ Orioles 10, Phillies 9, 10i

‧ Brewers 6, Twins 4

‧ Rangers 4, Mariners 2

‧ Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 7

‧ Marlins 4, Blue Jays 5

‧ Rays 8, Red Sox 2

‧ Giants 7, Astros 6

‧ Athletics 0, Angels 6

‧ Pirates-Cardinals, postponed