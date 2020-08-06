Defending champion Rafael Nadal has said that he would skip the US Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record for Grand Slam titles.
On Tuesday, Nadal explained his decision in a series of tweets sent in Spanish and English.
“The situation is very complicated worldwide. Coronavirus cases are increasing. It looks like we still don’t have control of it,” Nadal wrote.
Photo: AFP
The 34-year-old from Spain called sitting out the tournament scheduled to begin on Aug. 31 in New York “a decision I never wanted to take,” but added that he would “rather not travel.”
“Rafa [Rafael] is one of the greatest champions in our sport and we support his decision,” US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said.
World No. 1 Ash Barty had already announced that she would be missing the US Open.
The US Tennis Association’s entry list announcements on Tuesday said that Bianca Andreescu, the women’s champion for last year, is in the field, at least for now — players can withdraw until the start of play. It made no mention of Nadal.
The professional tennis tours have been on hiatus since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with play resuming for women on Monday in Palermo, Sicily. The first men’s event on the main tour is scheduled to be held later this month.
Nadal’s plan to skip the US Open came shortly after the Madrid Open, scheduled for September, was canceled because of the pandemic.
“We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after four months stopped with no play,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. “I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen.”
In last year’s thriller of a men’s final at Flushing Meadows, Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in 4 hours, 50 minutes.
The victory gave Nadal four titles at the US Open and a total of 19 across all Grand Slam tournaments, just one away from Federer’s career mark.
Federer is also to be absent from the US Open, but because of two operations on his right knee this year.
The last Grand Slam tournament contested without either Federer or Nadal was the 1999 US Open — four years before Nadal made his debut.
