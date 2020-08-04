NBA coaches are happy not to have to worry about fashion in Florida heat

AP, LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida





Going shopping was a top priority for Taylor Jenkins when he was first hired as coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. The man needed suits.

NBA sidelines tend to look like fashion runways these days, with coaches in tailored suits, sharp ties and polished dress shoes, so Jenkins went out and bought appropriately for his first chance at being a head coach.

However, at the restart of the season at Walt Disney World, the dress code has been relaxed to allow golf shirts, slacks and even sneakers — and coaches are thankful.

Jenkins is among them, although he said that spending spree is not helping him much now.

“I spent quite a bit of money picking out my wardrobe — first-time head coach — so I’ve invested quite a bit there to quote-unquote look good on the sidelines,” Jenkins said.

At least he will be saving on dry cleaning for the foreseeable future.

By league rule, male “coaches and assistant coaches must wear a sport coat or suit coat” during games.

However, that rule was ditched for the restart, where there are no fans in the stands and games are played at the Walt Disney World resort near Orlando — where midday temperatures exceeding 32°C are not uncommon at this time of year.

Coaches are mixing it up: short-sleeved golf shirts, long-sleeved gold shirts, some in team colors, some in bright colors.

When Toronto beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Raptors coach Nick Nurse was wearing a thin hoodie with a message printed on the front encouraging people to vote.

“I love it,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “I hope that someday we adopt these dress code rules. Although I look very good in a suit and tie, I will admit, I’m also very, very comfortable wearing a Nuggets polo and a pair of TravisMathew athletic leisure wear pants. I think I’ve done a very good job with the look.”

The looks for football coaches is all over the map; some over the years have worn coats and ties, while New England’s Bill Belichick seems most comfortable in a hoodie with the sleeves mostly cut off.

In the NBA, the dress code got ramped up considerably thanks to Miami Heat president Pat Riley and the late Chuck Daly.

Riley, when he coached, roamed the sideline in snazzy Armani; Daly’s suits were Hugo Boss, and his shoes were so good that his friends coveted them.

After Daly died, Rollie Massimino raided his friend’s shoe collection and wore them for the remainder of his own coaching career.