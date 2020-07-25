The Matt Toomua-inspired Melbourne Rebels yesterday put the New South Wales Waratahs to the sword in a 29-10 win for their first back-to-back Super Rugby victories over the Sydney-based team.
The Rebels snapped a six-game losing streak against the Waratahs earlier this year and a masterclass from Wallaby flyhalf Toomua was again at the heart of their performance.
He booted five penalties and two conversions, while directing operations from midfield as his side scored two tries to Waratahs’ one.
Photo: AFP
It handed them a maiden victory in Super Rugby AU, after a draw and a loss.
“We had a really good week’s prep and it paid off,” Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty said. “From the very first minute we felt like we controlled the game and we were able to close it out this time, turn pressure into points at the end.”
The Waratahs have managed only one victory from four in the domestic competition, with ill-discipline costly them dearly. They conceded 17 penalties yesterday.
Alex Newsome, the stand-in skipper after Rob Simmons went off injured, said that they gave away too much possession and paid the price for twice being reduced to 14 men.
“I think [ill-discipline] has been a bit of an issue for us this whole competition and it snuck in again today,” Newsome said. “Too many rolling away penalties and offsides, and it’s really hurting us, but full credit to the Rebels, they had 70 percent possession and 70 percent territory. They got the jump on us physically tonight as well.”
The Rebels started strongly and the trusty boot of Toomua put them in front, but the advantage did not last long before Reece Hodge’s careless pass that Newsome intercepted, sprinting to the line, with Will Harrison converting.
Poor discipline started creeping into the Waratahs’ game and they gave away two penalties in quick succession, which Toomua expertly put through the posts, before Harrison pulled back three points after some aggressive attacking.
The Waratahs were straying offside too often and the referee finally had enough, handing Michael Hooper a yellow card.
It proved costly with the Rebels bagging 10 points while he was in the sin bin, including a try for Ryan Louwrens, to give them a 19-10 halftime lead.
The second half proved tighter, but the hosts ran out of steam when Jed Holloway became their second player to be yellow-carded and Marika Koroibete clinched the game with three minutes left.
