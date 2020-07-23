A year-and-a-half ago, Liqa Esazada for the first time stepped into a martial arts club for women in Kabul, something of a rarity in this still deeply conservative Muslim society.
At the time, she was just accompanying her older sister, but was immediately intrigued.
The 22-year-old is now one of about 20 Afghan women who find inspiration and empowerment in Japanese jujitsu, a martial arts form that dates back centuries.
Photo: AP
They love the sport and dare to dream big, hoping someday to compete on the international level.
In war-torn Afghanistan, where gender discrimination has deep cultural and historical roots, and where many women suffer from domestic violence, jujitsu seems an ideal sport for women.
It teaches self-defense against a stronger and heavier opponent by using certain holds and principles of leverage.
Esazada said she wants to show a more positive side of Afghanistan — and “become famous and win the world jujitsu championship medal.”
Sayed Jawad Hussiani, a jujitsu instructor at the Nero Club, where Esazada trains, said that this martial arts form with roots in feudal Japan was first brought to Afghanistan in 2005, but has since become popular among men and women alike.
The women in Hussiani’s group find strength in their team spirit.
They braid each other’s hair before training sessions, spar against one another, take turns on the even bars.
In winter, they practice their wrestle holds on snow-covered hilltops above Kabul.
Since the US and the Taliban earlier this year signed a deal on ending the US’ longest war, women in Afghanistan have become increasingly worried about losing some of the rights and freedoms they have gained over the past two decades.
Under the Taliban, women were not allowed to go to school, work outside the home or leave their house without a male escort.
Esazada said she is not afraid of the Taliban, and if they come back, she would simply “continue my training to reach my dreams.”
She looks to Afghan female athletes who have made their mark on the world stage by winning more than 100 medals at regional and international tournaments.
Tahmina Kohistani, Afghanistan’s first female Olympic athlete, competed in the 100m at the 2012 London Games, while the national women’s soccer team defeated Pakistan 4-0 at the 2010 South Asian Football Championship, and Afghan female powerlifters won three gold and two bronze at the 2011 Asian Games in Kazakhstan.
Another student at the club, Rana Rasuli, 21, said that she worries about her future if the Taliban manage to retake all of Afghanistan.
However, Rasuli said that for now, she is happiest when she can leave her home and exercise with the other girls at the club.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
Kyle Busch was hit with a wave of backlash when he griped about drivers who lack the experience to race at NASCAR’s top level. This was last year, after the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down. “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the race track,” Busch said. “It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.” Busch’s point was lost in his delivery and he was quickly painted as an entitled champion
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis. Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans. However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior. It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press