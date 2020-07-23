Freeman’s return to be scrutinized

Freddie Freeman is back and ready to anchor the Atlanta Braves’ lineup after a scary battle with COVID-19 earlier in summer camp.

Last season, Freeman, 30, had career highs with 38 homers and 121 RBIs.

The four-time All-Star hopes to lead Atlanta back to the top of the National League East for the third straight season.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman waves to the Miami Marlins dugout before batting in their exhibition game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The Braves are just happy Freeman is healthy after he had a fever that got as high as 104.5o early in his illness.

His recovery is to be closely watched because he had one of MLB’s more serious bouts with the virus.

“I feel like I’m a kid in a candy store again,” Freeman said on Saturday last week. “You forget sometimes how much you love this game. I did truly miss it. I was so excited when I got to the yard.”

If Freeman is healthy, he would join a lineup that includes some of the game’s best young players, such as Ronald Acuna Jr and Ozzie Albies.