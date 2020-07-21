Kane double dents Foxes’ Champions League bid

AFP, LONDON





Jose Mourinho on Sunday said that Harry Kane’s “special” relationship with Tottenham Hotspur means it would not be as enjoyable to play for another club.

Kane netted with two superb finishes as Spurs boosted their bid to qualify for the UEFA Europa League with a 3-0 win over Leicester City in north London.

The England captain now has six goals since the Premier League resumed and 13 in 18 games under Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, right, scores past Leicester City’s Jonny Evans in their Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP

It was a stinging rebuke to critics who have claimed the Tottenham striker cannot flourish in Mourinho’s rigid formation.

Kane spoke earlier this season about the need for Spurs to match his ambitions if he is to stay at a club where he is yet to win a major trophy, but amid speculation he could look to leave, the Londoner has now scored 185 goals for the club he joined as an 11-year-old.

Mourinho believes that bond with Spurs makes Kane the player he is.

“I think everyone thinks he’s a fantastic player, and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he’s the player, the person and the Tottenham boy,” Mourinho said. “All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably wouldn’t be so special playing for another team. He’s really special for us, he’s really special for Tottenham.”

Mourinho’s men are in sixth place with just one game to go at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kane struck twice before halftime after James Justin’s early own-goal, leading Tottenham to a third successive win.

The Foxes might also have to settle for Europa League qualification after a damaging loss.

They remain fourth, level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand, and they will almost certainly to have to beat United on Sunday to claim a top-four finish.

It has been a disappointing run for the Foxes since the resumption, but manager Brendan Rodgers said his side would be fired up for the United showdown.

“We have had disruptions with injuries, but that aside we have not been as consistent as what we want,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want to be too negative, the players are disappointed, but we go into the game next week with a shot of the Champions League.”

Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth were pushed to the brink of relegation as Danny Ings inspired Southampton’s 2-0 win.

Ings struck late in the first half, before Sam Surridge saw his dramatic stoppage-time equalizer disallowed for offside.

Che Adams added Southampton’s second goal with virtually the last kick of the game to leave the Cherries with only a mathematical chance of survival.