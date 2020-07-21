Jose Mourinho on Sunday said that Harry Kane’s “special” relationship with Tottenham Hotspur means it would not be as enjoyable to play for another club.
Kane netted with two superb finishes as Spurs boosted their bid to qualify for the UEFA Europa League with a 3-0 win over Leicester City in north London.
The England captain now has six goals since the Premier League resumed and 13 in 18 games under Mourinho.
Photo: AFP
It was a stinging rebuke to critics who have claimed the Tottenham striker cannot flourish in Mourinho’s rigid formation.
Kane spoke earlier this season about the need for Spurs to match his ambitions if he is to stay at a club where he is yet to win a major trophy, but amid speculation he could look to leave, the Londoner has now scored 185 goals for the club he joined as an 11-year-old.
Mourinho believes that bond with Spurs makes Kane the player he is.
“I think everyone thinks he’s a fantastic player, and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he’s the player, the person and the Tottenham boy,” Mourinho said. “All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably wouldn’t be so special playing for another team. He’s really special for us, he’s really special for Tottenham.”
Mourinho’s men are in sixth place with just one game to go at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Kane struck twice before halftime after James Justin’s early own-goal, leading Tottenham to a third successive win.
The Foxes might also have to settle for Europa League qualification after a damaging loss.
They remain fourth, level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand, and they will almost certainly to have to beat United on Sunday to claim a top-four finish.
It has been a disappointing run for the Foxes since the resumption, but manager Brendan Rodgers said his side would be fired up for the United showdown.
“We have had disruptions with injuries, but that aside we have not been as consistent as what we want,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want to be too negative, the players are disappointed, but we go into the game next week with a shot of the Champions League.”
Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth were pushed to the brink of relegation as Danny Ings inspired Southampton’s 2-0 win.
Ings struck late in the first half, before Sam Surridge saw his dramatic stoppage-time equalizer disallowed for offside.
Che Adams added Southampton’s second goal with virtually the last kick of the game to leave the Cherries with only a mathematical chance of survival.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
The CTBC Brothers on Tuesday in a makeup game that had spanned two months limited the Uni-President Lions to one run to clinch the CPBL half-season title in a 6-1 victory. To mark the occasion, team sponsor CTBC Bank yesterday announced limited-time offers, while other sponsors are offering discounts on dining and shopping. In the bottom of the ninth inning, when Brothers southpaw Jose De Paula struck out the Lions’ final batter, Kao Kuo-ching, streamers in the team’s trademark yellow filled the air over the 5,500 capacity crowd in Tainan Municipal Stadium. De Paula had started on the mound in the same stadium
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis. Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans. However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior. It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press