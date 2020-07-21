Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday said that David de Gea’s place is not guaranteed after the goalkeeper endured another error-strewn display in Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.
Chelsea are to face London rivals Arsenal in the final on Saturday next week thanks to a pair of embarrassing blunders from De Gea in United’s 3-1 loss at Wembley Stadium.
The Spaniard’s nightmare season hit a new low as he was at fault when Olivier Giroud’s shot trickled over the line late in the first half and De Gea made an even worse mistake moments after halftime when he allowed Mason Mount’s shot to evade his weak attempted save.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Harry Maguire’s own-goal was also partly down to De Gea’s slow reactions as United lost for the first time in 20 games in all competitions, despite a late Bruno Fernandes penalty.
“He knows he should save that 100 times out of 100, but that’s football for you,” Solskjaer said.
“I can’t speak for David de Gea’s confidence, but he is mentally very strong. I made the decision to play him and mentally he was ready for it,” he said.
Asked if De Gea would be replaced by Sergio Romero when United return to action against West Ham United in tomorrow’s crucial English Premier League clash, Solskjaer would not rule out dropping the Spaniard.
“Obviously, everyone has to perform. Everyone has a chance every time we perform to stake a claim in the team,” Solskjaer said. “David knows he should have saved the second goal, but that’s done now and we have to look forward to Wednesday. It’s hard for a ’keeper to make amends. David showed his character in the rest of the game with a few good saves.”
De Gea’s future at Manchester United is sure to be scrutinized given the fine form of the club’s on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson during his spell at Sheffield United this season.
Solskjaer has already labeled Henderson a future England No. 1 and it would be no surprise if he is back at Old Trafford to challenge De Gea for the jersey next season.
While the spotlight was on De Gea, Chelsea were by far the better team as they reached the FA Cup final for the first time since they last lifted the trophy in 2017-2018.
United had beaten Chelsea three times this season, but Lampard had the last laugh.
“To win a semi is a great thing, but to win a final is the thing,” Lampard said. “We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but we can certainly enjoy the performance and the result. It is obviously right up there because of the size of the game and quality of the opponent.”
United, who started with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial on the bench, looked out of sync after switching to a back three.
“You always question your decisions,” Solskjaer said. “Chelsea had an extra 48 hours rest, that’s just a fact, but it’s no excuse. We lost concentration and that was disappointing. We were a little too late in some situations and the second goal was very avoidable.”
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
The CTBC Brothers on Tuesday in a makeup game that had spanned two months limited the Uni-President Lions to one run to clinch the CPBL half-season title in a 6-1 victory. To mark the occasion, team sponsor CTBC Bank yesterday announced limited-time offers, while other sponsors are offering discounts on dining and shopping. In the bottom of the ninth inning, when Brothers southpaw Jose De Paula struck out the Lions’ final batter, Kao Kuo-ching, streamers in the team’s trademark yellow filled the air over the 5,500 capacity crowd in Tainan Municipal Stadium. De Paula had started on the mound in the same stadium
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis. Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans. However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior. It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press