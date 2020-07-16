Atalanta go second in Serie A

CHASING JUVENTUS: Atalanta are having one of the best seasons in their 112-year history, with a berth in the Champions League quarter-finals in their debut season

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Mario Pasalic on Tuesday scored a hat-trick as Atalanta BC brushed aside struggling local rivals Brescia 6-2 to move into second place in Serie A.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side extended their unbeaten league run to 13 games to move six points behind leaders Juventus, who yesterday visited eighth-placed US Sassuolo.

Inter and SS Lazio are two points behind Atalanta before they play against SPAL and Udinese respectively later this week.

Atalanta BC midfielder Mario Pasalic scores against Brescia in their Serie A match at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo, Italy, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Gasperini’s side have scored 93 league goals so far this season — 26 more than eight-time reigning champions Juventus.

“We don’t do it to humiliate the opponent, but we try to play our game,” Gasperini said. “Already last year we were the best attack in the league. This year, we have surpassed ourselves, scoring many goals with many different players.”

“Playing in the Champions League has helped us and made us grow,” added Gasperini, whose side is to play Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight next month. “We are preparing for Paris Saint-Germain, but also want to fight to the end in Serie A. I think the best way to be ready for Aug. 12 will be to play these last five league games to the maximum.”

The game between high-scoring Atalanta and 19th-placed Brescia was one between two neighboring teams from cities ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A minute’s silence took place before kick-off with players forming a circle with the music Rinascero, Rinascerai (I Will Be Reborn, You Will Be Reborn) by Bergamo musician Roby Facchinetti playing in the background.

Atalanta’s top scorer, Luis Muriel, with 17 league goals this season, watched from the stands just hours after the Colombian had left the hospital after suffering a head injury in a fall at his home.

However, his absence was not felt with Croatian Pasalic opening the scoring within two minutes at the Gewiss Stadium connecting with a Ruslan Malinovskyi cross.

Brescia hit back minutes later with Ernesto Torregrossa pouncing on Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara’s poor clearance.

However, the hosts got their stride back and were four goals up after half an hour with Marten De Roon, Malinovskyi and a Duvan Zapata header within five minutes.

The punishment continued in the second half with Malinovskyi again setting up Pasalic to beat Lorenzo Andrenacci in the Brescia goal after 55 minutes.

The Croatian added a third three minutes later, sending in Ebrima Colley’s cross for his ninth goal of the season, five of them against Brescia, having scored a brace in the away leg in November last year.

“It’s the best moment of my career,” Pasalic said after his maiden hat-trick. “There are still five games left and we can do even better. We have scored more than 90 goals in Serie A. We have shown against Juventus [2-2 draw] that we can match even the strongest teams.”

Nikolas Spalek pulled a goal back for Brescia, who move closer to Serie B next season.

However, Atalanta are having one of the best seasons in the club’s 112-year history, with a berth in the Champions League quarter-finals in their debut season.