Mario Pasalic on Tuesday scored a hat-trick as Atalanta BC brushed aside struggling local rivals Brescia 6-2 to move into second place in Serie A.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s side extended their unbeaten league run to 13 games to move six points behind leaders Juventus, who yesterday visited eighth-placed US Sassuolo.
Inter and SS Lazio are two points behind Atalanta before they play against SPAL and Udinese respectively later this week.
Photo: AFP
Gasperini’s side have scored 93 league goals so far this season — 26 more than eight-time reigning champions Juventus.
“We don’t do it to humiliate the opponent, but we try to play our game,” Gasperini said. “Already last year we were the best attack in the league. This year, we have surpassed ourselves, scoring many goals with many different players.”
“Playing in the Champions League has helped us and made us grow,” added Gasperini, whose side is to play Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight next month. “We are preparing for Paris Saint-Germain, but also want to fight to the end in Serie A. I think the best way to be ready for Aug. 12 will be to play these last five league games to the maximum.”
The game between high-scoring Atalanta and 19th-placed Brescia was one between two neighboring teams from cities ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A minute’s silence took place before kick-off with players forming a circle with the music Rinascero, Rinascerai (I Will Be Reborn, You Will Be Reborn) by Bergamo musician Roby Facchinetti playing in the background.
Atalanta’s top scorer, Luis Muriel, with 17 league goals this season, watched from the stands just hours after the Colombian had left the hospital after suffering a head injury in a fall at his home.
However, his absence was not felt with Croatian Pasalic opening the scoring within two minutes at the Gewiss Stadium connecting with a Ruslan Malinovskyi cross.
Brescia hit back minutes later with Ernesto Torregrossa pouncing on Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara’s poor clearance.
However, the hosts got their stride back and were four goals up after half an hour with Marten De Roon, Malinovskyi and a Duvan Zapata header within five minutes.
The punishment continued in the second half with Malinovskyi again setting up Pasalic to beat Lorenzo Andrenacci in the Brescia goal after 55 minutes.
The Croatian added a third three minutes later, sending in Ebrima Colley’s cross for his ninth goal of the season, five of them against Brescia, having scored a brace in the away leg in November last year.
“It’s the best moment of my career,” Pasalic said after his maiden hat-trick. “There are still five games left and we can do even better. We have scored more than 90 goals in Serie A. We have shown against Juventus [2-2 draw] that we can match even the strongest teams.”
Nikolas Spalek pulled a goal back for Brescia, who move closer to Serie B next season.
However, Atalanta are having one of the best seasons in the club’s 112-year history, with a berth in the Champions League quarter-finals in their debut season.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the scudetto, AC Milan decided that returning to the pinnacle of club soccer required a new approach. Roc Nation, the entertainment agency of US rapper Jay-Z is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors, and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans. And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team who just won their league for the first time in 30 years? “We have been talking to Liverpool, because they’ve been through the same path