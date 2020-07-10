Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the scudetto, AC Milan decided that returning to the pinnacle of club soccer required a new approach.
Roc Nation, the entertainment agency of US rapper Jay-Z is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors, and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans.
And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team who just won their league for the first time in 30 years?
Photo: AP
“We have been talking to Liverpool, because they’ve been through the same path as we are going through now,” Milan chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig told reporters on Wednesday.
Milan are enduring their longest Serie A drought since the 1980s. Despite beating leaders Juventus on Tuesday, even the top four Champions League places are out of reach this season.
It has been seven years since Milan last competed in Europe’s elite competition.
Photo: AP
“We’re working very hard to get back to where we should be, and from that perspective, it does help open doors when you have won seven Champions Leagues,” Stylsvig said. “Playing European football is top of the agenda. It is our natural habitat and somewhere we should be.”
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the first public manifestation of the partnership with Roc Nation when Milan staged a live virtual fundraising concert headlined by Alicia Keys.
“I do think merging sport and entertainment could be the way of engaging new fans,” Stylsvig said.
“The world has changed dramatically and we need to follow suit. Roc Nation is helping us, challenging us with that, having someone on the sideline to do that,” he said.
On the field, Atalanta BC beat UC Sampdoria 2-0, with second-half goals from Rafael Toloi and Luis Muriel securing their ninth straight league victory and moving them within nine points of leaders Juventus.
AS Roma stayed fifth, albeit 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Inter, as French midfielder Jordan Veretout capped a 2-1 comeback victory over Parma.
Earlier, SSC Napoli claimed a 2-1 win over Genoa, ACF Fiorentina and Cagliari played out a 0-0 draw, Brescia lost 3-1 against Torino and US Sassuolo beat Bologna 2-1.
Additional reporting by AFP
LA LIGA
Barcelona on Wednesday kept their faint title hopes alive and doomed RCD Espanyol to relegation as Luis Suarez’s goal proved the winner in a pivotal Catalan derby at the top and bottom of La Liga.
A cagey contest at Camp Nou exploded into life for six frantic minutes at the start of the second half as Ansu Fati and Pol Lozano were sent off, leaving each side with 10 men before Suarez struck.
Suarez scored after another superb contribution from a reinvigorated Antoine Griezmann, his backheel setting up Lionel Messi to shoot, with Suarez turning in the rebound.
The 1-0 victory moved Barca to within a point of Real Madrid, who are to play Deportivo Alaves today.
Espanyol, rooted to the bottom of the table, will be relegated. They sit 11 points adrift of safety with only three games left to play.
Earlier, Villarreal beat Getafe 3-1 and Real Betis Balompie downed CA Osasuna 3-0.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he had called in the “third umpire” as he announced that recreational cricket would be allowed to resume next weekend. In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Johnson angered thousands of club cricketers by saying that the amateur game was still not safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. “It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis,” he said. Johnson had already
Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka. Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday last week that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports Web sites. The organizers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway. Police said that they
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there
HOTSHOT: Luis Suarez scored his 194th goal for Barca, tying him with Ladislao Kubala as the club’s third-highest scorer, behind Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi With another decisive penalty from Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid on Sunday extended their perfect run after the COVID-19 suspension and moved closer to their first Spanish title in three years. Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to maintain a four-point lead over Barcelona, who beat fifth-placed Villarreal 4-1. Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were among the scorers for Barcelona after assists from Lionel Messi. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty to give Madrid their seventh straight victory and they remain the only team with a perfect record since La Liga resumed. “These three points are very