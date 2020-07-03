Gerard Moreno on Wednesday took his season’s La Liga goal tally to 15 with a double strike as Villarreal stayed on course for the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Real Betis Balompie.
Villarreal are in fifth place in the table, three points behind Sevilla, who occupy the fourth and final qualifying spot for next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Moreno opened the scoring after just seven minutes from the penalty spot and added a fine individual goal on the half-hour mark.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Moreno’s 15 goals are just two back from Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi leading the way with 22.
Real Betis’ hopes of a rally were undone just before the halftime whistle when France international Nabil Fekir was red-carded.
Villarreal have now won five and drawn one of their six games since La Liga resumed. Next up is a home clash with Barcelona at the weekend.
Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Raul Garcia scored twice to move Athletic Bilbao four points from the Europa League places in a 2-0 win at Valencia.
Garcia, 33, took his tally for the season up to 13 with his efforts either side of the break at the Mestalla.
“We are a group of friends who try to fight with everything we have. Being in Europe is the goal,” Garcia said.
Voro took charge as Valencia coach for the first time after Albert Celades was sacked on Monday following a loss to local rivals Villarreal.
The hosts drop to 10th, six points behind Getafe in the final Europa League berth.
Garcia, who joined the Basque club in 2015, opened his account after 13 minutes slotting home a low Inaki Williams cross.
He added a second goal two minutes into the second half with a long-range shot which fired past Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen into the top corner.
STANDINGS: The Uni-President Lions’ victory pushed the CTBC Brothers to first place after they won their third straight game, beating the Fubon Guardians 6-3 The big bats of the Uni-President Lions were on fire in the CPBL yesterday as they crushed the Rakuten Monkeys 21-5 in Taoyuan, with outfielder Lin An-ko driving in seven runs on five hits and two homers. The result enabled the CTBC Brothers to take the No. 1 spot after they beat the Fubon Guardians 6-3. It was a highlight reel for the Taiwanese-Argentinian star Lin, who drilled two homers amid a heated home-run race between himself, now on 16 for the season, and Lions teammate Su Chih-chieh, who is on 18. Lin performed outstandingly, collecting five hits at six at-bats to drive
GERMAN LEADER: Liverpool’s 19th English title, one behind Manchester United’s record of 20, owes much to the transformational impact of coach Juergen Klopp Liverpool on Thursday ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate uproariously. Juergen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the defending champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift. Liverpool’s first English title since 1989-1990 — delayed by the COVID-19 suspension — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992-1993 and has been won 13 times by their archrivals Manchester United. Klopp was in tears
WOLFSBURG BEATEN: Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty, his 34th league goal this season, finishing as the top Bundesliga scorer for the fifth time Werder Bremen gave themselves hope of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga by thrashing Cologne 6-1 to grab a playoff place on the last day of the season, while champions Bayern Munich routed VfL Wolfsburg before lifting the trophy on Saturday. Japan striker Yuya Osako scored twice as Bremen stole the lifeline of the relegation/promotion playoff place from Fortuna Duesseldorf, who lost 3-0 against Union Berlin and were relegated with SC Paderborn, finishing one point behind Bremen. “We put in a great performance under pressure, but we are aware that we haven’t achieved anything — in the relegation playoff, the emotions will be
Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to walk on stage on Friday night in Montreal as the top pick in the NHL draft. After the COVID-19 pandemic paused the hockey season and postponed that possibility, Lafreniere was supposed to find out Friday night where he would be going when the league held its draft lottery. Instead, he must wait a little bit longer. Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs — if play resumes. “We all knew