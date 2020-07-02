Barca title bid flounders, upstaging Messi’s 700th

Barcelona on Tuesday gave up more ground to Real Madrid in La Liga’s title race after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to third-placed Atletico Madrid as a late penalty from Saul Niguez canceled out Lionel Messi’s 700th career goal.

The draw meant that the Catalans stayed second in the standings on 70 points, while leaders Real Madrid, who have 71, would go four points clear at the top with five games left if they beat Getafe at home today.

Barca took the lead at an empty Camp Nou in the 11th minute when Atletico striker Diego Costa knocked Messi’s delivery from a corner into his own net.

Saul leveled soon after from the penalty spot, because the referee ordered a retake when Costa’s initial penalty was saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who had strayed from his line.

Argentine Messi coolly converted a penalty for Barcelona soon after the interval — his 700th strike for club and country — only for Saul to strike again from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute to earn a share of the points.

“It’s a real shame and the league title is looking much harder for us with each game,” said Barcelona manager Quique Setien, whose side have drawn three of their six games since the campaign resumed after the coronavirus stoppage. “Dropping these points in reality pushes us further away from the title, but we have to keep on working hard.”

The Catalans desperately needed to win after twice throwing away the lead to draw 2-2 with RC Celta de Vigo on Saturday, but history repeated itself as Setien’s side failed to sparkle against a determined Atletico, who are unbeaten since the season resumed.

“It’s very hard to try to fight for the title when you drop points two matches in a row, but we’ll keep going until the end,” Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said.

As well as defending with their usual steel, Atletico caused Barcelona plenty of problems down the wings due to the pace of Yannick Carrasco and their man of the moment, Marcos Llorente, who is enjoying a new lease on life as a forward.

Belgian winger Carrasco won both penalties for Atletico, out-foxing Arturo Vidal in the first half and then proving too quick for Nelson Semedo.

Saul had sent Ter Stegen the wrong way to score his first equalizer. Although the German guessed the right way in their second duel from the penalty spot, the ball squirmed through his hands and crept in off the post.

While Setien left former Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann out of his starting team for the second consecutive game, he turned to him in stoppage-time, but the Frenchman had barely any time to provide the desired reaction.

LEROY SANE

Bayern have agreed a deal to sign winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City, according to various media reports in Germany and England on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was reportedly close to signing for Bayern last year before suffering a knee injury.

Sky Sports and the BBC reported that the two clubs have agreed on a fee of 59.97 million euros (US$67.2 million), with German daily Bild reporting a fee of “at least 50 million euros.”

Bild reported that Sane would sign a five-year contract at the German champions, with the transfer fee far lower than the 100 million euros mentioned last year.

Sane’s contract at Manchester City is due to run out in June next year.

Sports magazine Kicker said a deal is “near.”

The Germany international last week made his first Premier League appearance of the season as a substitute against Burnley.

He has scored 39 goals in 135 matches in all competitions for City since joining from Bundesliga club Schalke 04 in 2016.