Two tries to Dalton Papali’i and the muscle of Hoskins Sotutu helped the Auckland Blues maintain their unbeaten run in New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa competition when they came from behind to beat the Otago Highlanders 27-24 yesterday.
Sotutu’s power to twice deny the Highlanders late scoring opportunities would have impressed not only the All Blacks selectors, but also those in England and Fiji.
The uncapped 21-year-old backrower is shaping up as a likely replacement for the now retired Kieran Read, but with a Fijian father and English mother he is an obvious target for all three countries.
Photo: AFP
After Papali’i’s second try put the Blues ahead midway through the second half, the Highlanders staged repeated attacks on the Aucklanders’ line, but in the closing minutes, a strong lineout drive was held up by Sotutu who then stole a Highlanders ball at the next lineout to ensure the Blues victory.
Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said that his team have found a self-confidence that was missing when they were one of the worst performing New Zealand sides.
“A couple of years ago, even last year we weren’t able to hang on we didn’t have the composure. I’m proud of the fact we managed to do that now,” he said. “We’re comfortable backing our defense for long periods of time.”
It was a finish that left Highlanders skipper Ash Dixon dejected after his side had turned a 22-10 deficit at half-time into a 24-22 lead 12 minutes after the resumption.
“We had two opportunities there to go right down to the death but didn’t take our chances. I thought we did enough to get it, but obviously we came out on the other side of the scoreboard,” he said.
A succession of tactical kicks to put pressure on young Highlanders fullback Scott Gregory helped the Blues build a first-half lead with tries to Caleb Clarke, Papali’i and Rieko Ioane with Otere Black landing two conversions and a penalty.
Ioane’s try ended a long-range counterattack sparked by Beauden Barrett from the Blues 22.
The Highlanders’ first half points came from a try to Dixon converted by Mitchell Hunt, who also landed a penalty.
In the opening stages of the second half, Hunt broke through the Blues defense to score near the posts and Shannon Frizell drove over the line, and with both conversions successful the Highlanders were two points ahead.
The Blues response, with Ioane in the sin bin, was to turn to their forwards. Papali’i again obliged with a try and they clung to a three-point lead for the closing 22 minutes.
Fans at Taipei Municipal Stadium on Sunday witnessed the upset of the Taiwan Football Premier League season so far, as the bottom-of-the-table Red Lions pulled off a shock 2-0 win over reigning champions Tatung, while Taichung Futuro held on to first place with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a disputed penalty. Tatung were among the frontrunners in pursuit of leaders Futuro, despite experiencing a slump in form after two straight defeats, and most people expected an easy victory over the Red Lions, who only picked up their first point when they held Hang Yuan to a scoreless draw the previous
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
The Toronto Raptors arrived on Monday in southwest Florida, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions are later this week to start training for the season restart at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, on about July 7. They landed on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, then boarded buses for the team hotel. Toronto’s arrival comes as Florida
‘NOT SURPRISING’: Andy Murray criticized Novak Djokovic for staging the Adria Tour without any precautions after the Serbian and other players tested positive for COVID-19 Andy Murray said he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday. Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January last year at the US and French Opens in the next few months. The Scot had career-saving hip surgery last year, before his latest long-term injury layoff due to a pelvic injury. Although his play showed plenty of rustiness, Murray was still too good for world No. 211 Liam Broady as he won 6-2, 6-2 at the