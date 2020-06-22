Things are going from bad to worse for Arsenal in the early days of the Premier League’s resumption.
A 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday came only three days after a 3-0 beating by Manchester City, with the demoralizing results robbing Arsenal of the momentum they had before the suspension of the league three months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualification for the Champions League looks a long shot now — Arsenal were in 10th place, six points behind Manchester United in fifth after their match ended — and manager Mikel Arteta has a growing injury list to deal with in this congested period of matches.
German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, one of Arsenal’s best players this season, joined that list after landing awkwardly on his right knee after being given a nudge by Brighton striker Neal Maupay in an aerial challenge. Leno’s howls of pain were audible in the empty Amex Stadium and the goalkeeper remonstrated angrily with Maupay while being carried off on a stretcher.
Sure enough, it was the French striker who scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Arsenal’s players took out their frustrations on Maupay as he celebrated a huge win for Brighton after the final whistle, with fellow Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi grabbing him by the throat in an action that sent Maupay to the ground.
“Some of their players need to learn what is humility, especially one of them,” Maupay said, without mentioning Guendouzi by name.
“He was talking all game, he was saying bad things,” Maupay said.
“I don’t want to say because I could be in trouble. I just said that this is what happens when you talk too much on the pitch,” he said.
Maupay said that he had apologized to Leno and Arteta.
It was the third day of games after the Premier League restart, and it seems that the players have already forgotten some of the guidelines put in place to allow soccer to return in England.
Brighton’s players swarmed over Maupay after his winner, and the same happened with Watford and Leicester City players after their goals in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.
Ben Chilwell was mobbed by his Leicester teammates after smashing home a rising, angled shot off the inside of the post in the 90th minute for what looked like the winning goal.
However, there was more late drama as Watford center-back Craig Dawson executed a bicycle-kick for a brilliant equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time.
Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 against West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace.
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
Taichung Futuro and Taipower FC won their matches in the eighth round of the Taiwan Premier Football League (TPFL) over the weekend to sit atop the log, while Wu Shih-ping scored a hat-trick for her Hualien team to retain first place in the Taiwan Mulan Football League. International players helped Taichung Futuro maintain their No. 1 spot with 19 points. South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong netted a brace and Japanese defender Keita Yamauchi scored his first goal of the season to beat cross-town rivals Land-Home NTUS (National Taiwan University of Sport) 3-2 at Taichung’s Taiyuan Soccer Field on Sunday. Joo scored in the
Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman is facing a two-year suspension after revealing on Tuesday that he missed a drug test in December last year. The US sprinting star — who narrowly avoided being banned last year after three violations of anti-doping “whereabouts” rules across 2018 and last year — revealed details of his latest missed test in a statement on Twitter. Coleman said that he unsuccessfully challenged an Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) finding that he missed a test on Dec. 9 last year. “Now this might result in me being suspended from other filing failures that occurred well over a year
The sound of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot being belted out by 80,000 spectators at Twickenham could become a thing of the past after England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday that it is looking into the singing of the song by fans amid suggestions that many rugby supporters are unaware of its origins as a tale of slavery in the US. England followers have been accused before of “cultural appropriation” when Swing Low has both echoed round the governing body’s London headquarters and been heard at away games. However, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have led many British organizations to re-examine