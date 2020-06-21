Bergamo’s Atalanta BC return to action today, hoping that a resumption of their incredible soccer success will signal the historic Italian city’s return to normality after being devastated by COVID-19.
“These have been extremely difficult months,” Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori said, remembering the macabre images beamed around the world of dozens of coffins lined up for burial and the military convoys that carried them.
“March was a series of mournings, each bit of news more sad than the last. Now there’s relief. We’ve returned to a relatively normal situation,” he told reporters.
Photo: AFP
The province suffered 6,000 more deaths than usual during the COVID-19 outbreak, including 670 in the city of Bergamo, which has a population of about 122,000.
Almost everyone there has lost a relative, friend, colleague or neighbor.
It was uncovered that the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia on Feb. 19 played a significant role in spreading the novel coronavirus.
About 46,000 spectators gathered at Milan’s San Siro to watch Atalanta crush the Spanish team 4-1.
With every goal, local fans fell into each other’s arms, at the stadium and in bars.
The coronavirus was already known in China, but at the time seemed far away from Italy.
However, that soon changed, and from March 4, the number of cases in Bergamo rose sharply, leading some doctors to label the soccer match a “biological bomb” that had exploded.
After the second leg was played and also won, 4-3, on March 10 in Valencia, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini called for a big party to be held “later” as the team made it to the Champions League quarter-finals.
There followed more than two months of lockdown in Italy and tourists are yet to return to the UNESCO World Heritage Site city.
Today, Atalanta take on US Sassuolo in their first post-virus Serie A match, to be held without fans present, but with the team known as La Dea resuming what was far and away their best season ever.
“This match represents a small return to normality,” Atalanta supporter Andrea Sigorini, 36, said. “But as the staff and players have said, our thoughts will be with those who have been through such difficult times.”
“We’re in a hurry to see Atalanta play again, given the level they’re playing at,” Sigorini added.
Marino Lazzarini is head of the Friends of Atalanta fan club with 6,000 members and is also one of the club’s directors.
“Counting friends and others I know, I lost 40 people. Soccer helps us, not to forget, because we don’t forget, but to enjoy ourselves,” said the 71-year-old, who has been going to the stadium since he was four.
Atalanta captain Argentine Alejandro “Papu” Gomez has also called for soccer to resume, despite the opposition of some hardcore “ultra” fans.
“If you asked me two months ago, I would have been against,” he told Corriere dello Sport. “But now that it’s safer — that the virus appears to have weakened — I’m for it. Bergamo lives for soccer, breathes soccer — but Bergamo won’t forget.”
Those who are rejoicing at the resumption of soccer, even though behind closed doors, are desperate to know how their so-far incredible season ends.
Atalanta occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot in Serie A and sit three points clear of fifth-placed AS Roma with a game in hand.
“The lockdown happened at the most beautiful moment [for the team], an historic moment,” Lazzarini said. “We hope that the dream can resume.”
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca. After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist. Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans. Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury
Taichung Futuro and Taipower FC won their matches in the eighth round of the Taiwan Premier Football League (TPFL) over the weekend to sit atop the log, while Wu Shih-ping scored a hat-trick for her Hualien team to retain first place in the Taiwan Mulan Football League. International players helped Taichung Futuro maintain their No. 1 spot with 19 points. South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong netted a brace and Japanese defender Keita Yamauchi scored his first goal of the season to beat cross-town rivals Land-Home NTUS (National Taiwan University of Sport) 3-2 at Taichung’s Taiyuan Soccer Field on Sunday. Joo scored in the