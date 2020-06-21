Virus Outbreak: US Open flip-flops, willing to allow wheelchair tennis

AP





There might be wheelchair tennis competition at the US Open this year after all.

The US Tennis Association (USTA) on Friday acknowledged that it should have consulted wheelchair athletes before announcing that their events at Flushing Meadows were being canceled — and is willing to change its stance.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said by telephone that three options are on the table for US Open wheelchair tennis, including the original plan to offer a fund for those athletes in place of having them play in New York during the Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 Grand Slam tournament.

France’s Nicolas Peifer serves to Shingo Kunieda of Japan in their US Open wheelchair semi-final in New York City on Sept. 8, 2018. Photo: AP

The plan announced on Wednesday for holding a scaled-down tournament amid the pandemic included cutting various competitions to reduce the number of people on-site for better social distancing.

Wheelchair, junior and mixed-doubles competitions were dropped altogether, singles qualifying was eliminated, too, and the fields for women’s and men’s doubles were halved to 32 teams apiece.

The USTA is giving US$3.3 million to each of the men’s and women’s tours to distribute to players who would miss out on participating in singles qualifying or a full, 64-team doubles draw.

After some wheelchair athletes complained, the USTA said in a statement that CEO Mike Dowse, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster and wheelchair tournament director Jo Wallen had spoken with players and wheelchair tennis leadership from the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

“On the call, the USTA acknowledged that the association should have communicated directly and worked in a collaborative manner with the wheelchair athletes when developing the plan for the 2020 US Open, as it had done with both the ATP and WTA,” the statement said. “The USTA also committed to working with the players and the ITF to explore a number of potential scenarios for the wheelchair competition to determine the best approach moving forward for the athletes and the competition.”