All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock is to make his return for the Canterbury Crusaders against the Wellington Hurricanes tomorrow in the second week of Super Rugby Aotearoa, but would not lead the side in the absence of the injured Scott Barrett.
Hooker Codie Taylor would instead captain the team for the first time, as Barrett is ruled out because of an issue with the plantar fascia ligament in his foot, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told reporters yesterday.
The Hurricanes, who have named loose forward Ardie Savea to start after he last week made his return off the bench after knee surgery, would be desperate after losing their first game to the Auckland Blues, Robertson said.
Photo: AP
“The Hurricanes are always brutal matches. We know the ferocity of the love between the two teams,” Robertson said. “They’re desperate straight away aren’t they? This is a short, sharp sprint. They’ll be protecting their patch and we’re excited to get up there.”
Whitelock led the Crusaders to three successive Super Rugby titles from 2017 to last year, but had taken up a short-term contract in Japan and was not expected to play for the Crusaders this season.
Robertson instead named Barrett as his captain, with Taylor and fullback David Havili as the vice-captains, and chose to stick with his selections after Whitelock returned home early when the Top League season was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Auckland Blues will be looking for their sixth successive win when facing the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton today, with both games expected to attract crowds in excess of 20,000, despite rain forecast all weekend.
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
‘NO MASKS’: Spectators said they were not worried about the health situation as the stadium filled up with thousands of people, as opposed to cutouts More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs yesterday as New Zealand welcomed the return of live sport after a COVID-19 lockdown. The highest-profile sports fixture worldwide since the pandemic, and one of the first with an unrestricted crowd, did not disappoint, as Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop-goal settled a nail-biter in Dunedin. Gatland drilled the winning points in the 79th minute, denying the Chiefs — who are coached by his father, Warren Gatland — after they had snatched the lead with their own drop-goal just a minute earlier. The Super Rugby Aotearoa game was played
Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca. After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist. Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans. Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury