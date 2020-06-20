Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema on Thursday scored two sensational goals as they beat Valencia 3-0 at home to stay in touch with La Liga leaders Barcelona, although the visitors were left fuming after having an opening goal ruled out following a video-assistant referee (VAR) review.
Benzema fired into the bottom corner to give Real the lead on the hour mark after an inspired piece of play by Eden Hazard, who fashioned a one-two with Luka Modric before sliding to the ground to nudge the ball into the path of the French striker.
Marco Asensio scored with his first touch since injuring his knee 11 months ago to double Real’s lead in the 74th minute, before Benzema rounded off the win with a jaw-dropping volley that he set up by flicking the ball from one foot to the other.
Valencia looked to have taken the lead when Rodrigo Moreno scored in the 20th minute, but long after the players had celebrated the goal, it was chalked off for offside against Maxi Gomez, even though the striker had not touched the ball.
Zinedine Zidane’s Real side are second in the league standings on 62 points after 29 games, trailing two behind Barcelona.
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
‘NO MASKS’: Spectators said they were not worried about the health situation as the stadium filled up with thousands of people, as opposed to cutouts More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs yesterday as New Zealand welcomed the return of live sport after a COVID-19 lockdown. The highest-profile sports fixture worldwide since the pandemic, and one of the first with an unrestricted crowd, did not disappoint, as Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop-goal settled a nail-biter in Dunedin. Gatland drilled the winning points in the 79th minute, denying the Chiefs — who are coached by his father, Warren Gatland — after they had snatched the lead with their own drop-goal just a minute earlier. The Super Rugby Aotearoa game was played
Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca. After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist. Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans. Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury