Serena Williams on Wednesday committed to play at this year’s US Open as US Tennis Association (USTA) officials pledged that they can safely stage the first Grand Slam since the COVID-19 shutdown.
With top men’s stars questioning the wisdom of staging the event, the USTA announced that the event would be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 without spectators at New York City’s National Tennis Center, which in April became a temporary hospital facility to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really can’t wait to return to the US Open 2020,” Serena Williams said in a video message. “I think the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everyone is going to be safe. This is crazy. I’m excited.”
Photo: AFP
The two weeks in Flushing Meadows would be the first Grand Slam event staged since the pandemic shut down global sport. Wimbledon was canceled and the French Open was postponed until September.
The site is also to host the ATP Western and Southern Open, typically staged in Cincinnati, Ohio, the week before the US Open, with a similar safety “bubble” that includes testing players and their entourages.
The USTA expects an 80 percent drop in net operating income as a result of having no spectators for the US Open, but it is to provide US$60 million in prize money for the two events in New York City, plus another US$3.3 million each to the ATP and WTA.
“We have the resources. We can do this for a one-off year,” USTA chief executive officer Mike Dowse said.
Novak Djokovic has been among several top players critical of the idea of staging the US Open as scheduled, given the severe effects of the coronavirus on the US, although the situation in New York City has been improving for several weeks.
“It’s the right decision for tennis,” Dowse said. “Our fans told us unequivocally that they’re excited to see the best players in the world.”
Players would be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at the tournament hotel and at least once a week thereafter, while those electing to stay in private homes would be tested more often so that the tournament’s “bubble” area can be maintained.
“We’re confident we can pull this off,” USTA Medical Advisory Group chairman Brian Hainline said. “We know how we can start doing things in a manner that doesn’t necessarily prevent one person from getting the disease, but we can prevent a major outbreak of COVID-19.”
The USTA board of directors never discussed having players sign a waiver to participate, Hainline said, adding that the possibility of contracting the virus inside the bubble was “highly unlikely.”
The US Open would have its regular draw of 128 players in the men’s and women’s singles, but doubles would only have 32 duos, not 64. There would be eight wildcard selections for singles, but qualifying would not be contested.
“That extra load was outside the level of what we could handle,” US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said.
Mixed doubles, junior events and wheelchair competitions were called off.
Technology is to replace line judges on every court, except for in the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The two stadiums would have no children retrieving balls, while the outer courts would have a reduced number.
No media except telecasters are to be permitted on site.
“There won’t be false positives,” Hainline said, citing that the reliability of nasal swab tests is near 100 percent.
After all positive tests, a repeat test would be administered within 24 hours to confirm. Those who are positive would be required to quarantine outside the event bubble.
Similar to an injury, a late-round positive test would produce a walkover, Allaster said.
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
‘NO MASKS’: Spectators said they were not worried about the health situation as the stadium filled up with thousands of people, as opposed to cutouts More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs yesterday as New Zealand welcomed the return of live sport after a COVID-19 lockdown. The highest-profile sports fixture worldwide since the pandemic, and one of the first with an unrestricted crowd, did not disappoint, as Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop-goal settled a nail-biter in Dunedin. Gatland drilled the winning points in the 79th minute, denying the Chiefs — who are coached by his father, Warren Gatland — after they had snatched the lead with their own drop-goal just a minute earlier. The Super Rugby Aotearoa game was played
Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca. After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist. Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans. Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury