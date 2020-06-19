Serena set for US Open on Aug. 31

AFP, NEW YORK





Serena Williams on Wednesday committed to play at this year’s US Open as US Tennis Association (USTA) officials pledged that they can safely stage the first Grand Slam since the COVID-19 shutdown.

With top men’s stars questioning the wisdom of staging the event, the USTA announced that the event would be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 without spectators at New York City’s National Tennis Center, which in April became a temporary hospital facility to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really can’t wait to return to the US Open 2020,” Serena Williams said in a video message. “I think the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everyone is going to be safe. This is crazy. I’m excited.”

Serena Williams of the US celebrates winning a point against China’s Wang Qiang in their Australian Open women’s singles match in Melbourne on Jan. 24. Photo: AFP

The two weeks in Flushing Meadows would be the first Grand Slam event staged since the pandemic shut down global sport. Wimbledon was canceled and the French Open was postponed until September.

The site is also to host the ATP Western and Southern Open, typically staged in Cincinnati, Ohio, the week before the US Open, with a similar safety “bubble” that includes testing players and their entourages.

The USTA expects an 80 percent drop in net operating income as a result of having no spectators for the US Open, but it is to provide US$60 million in prize money for the two events in New York City, plus another US$3.3 million each to the ATP and WTA.

“We have the resources. We can do this for a one-off year,” USTA chief executive officer Mike Dowse said.

Novak Djokovic has been among several top players critical of the idea of staging the US Open as scheduled, given the severe effects of the coronavirus on the US, although the situation in New York City has been improving for several weeks.

“It’s the right decision for tennis,” Dowse said. “Our fans told us unequivocally that they’re excited to see the best players in the world.”

Players would be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at the tournament hotel and at least once a week thereafter, while those electing to stay in private homes would be tested more often so that the tournament’s “bubble” area can be maintained.

“We’re confident we can pull this off,” USTA Medical Advisory Group chairman Brian Hainline said. “We know how we can start doing things in a manner that doesn’t necessarily prevent one person from getting the disease, but we can prevent a major outbreak of COVID-19.”

The USTA board of directors never discussed having players sign a waiver to participate, Hainline said, adding that the possibility of contracting the virus inside the bubble was “highly unlikely.”

The US Open would have its regular draw of 128 players in the men’s and women’s singles, but doubles would only have 32 duos, not 64. There would be eight wildcard selections for singles, but qualifying would not be contested.

“That extra load was outside the level of what we could handle,” US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said.

Mixed doubles, junior events and wheelchair competitions were called off.

Technology is to replace line judges on every court, except for in the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The two stadiums would have no children retrieving balls, while the outer courts would have a reduced number.

No media except telecasters are to be permitted on site.

“There won’t be false positives,” Hainline said, citing that the reliability of nasal swab tests is near 100 percent.

After all positive tests, a repeat test would be administered within 24 hours to confirm. Those who are positive would be required to quarantine outside the event bubble.

Similar to an injury, a late-round positive test would produce a walkover, Allaster said.