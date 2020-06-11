Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has urged English soccer’s stakeholders to develop a framework that would provide coaches from minority backgrounds with more opportunities to take up senior positions.
Hughton’s comments come in the wake of worldwide protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
“Over the years ... there were so many BAME coaches who would apply for jobs and not even get an interview,” Hughton told the Guardian, referring to coaches from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds.
Photo: Reuters
“If you are looking at the makeup of our stakeholders and they are without ethnicity, it doesn’t make things easier,” Hughton said.
“There is no doubt that our stakeholders have a responsibility. We have to set things in place to encourage more BAME coaches to want to take their badges,” he said.
The English Football League last year said that clubs would interview at least one BAME candidate for first-team managerial positions, but Hughton said that the decision might not lead to more equality in the sport.
“I would have no doubt that a lot of people would use it as a sticking plaster: ‘I will interview at least one BAME person for the job because I have to,’” Hughton said.
“What I would rather have is for everybody to use it in the right way. This has to lead to BAME individuals in positions of real authority,” he said.
NOT ONLY SOCCER
In rugby union, England prop Ellis Genge has echoed Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling’s call for increased representation for minorities in senior coaching positions in sport.
“The issue in rugby is it has been a white man’s game for a number of years. There’s not really many black coaches or ethnic coaches, especially here in England,” Genge told the BBC.
“I don’t think people are commercialized, especially the black and African boys in rugby, or women, to be icons, we are not presented like that,” he said.
Genge, who has won 16 caps, said that he and England coach Eddie Jones, who was born to a Japanese-American mother, were subjected to racial abuse during their tour of South Africa in 2018.
“I remember after a game we were walking through one of the tunnels, and they started hurling racist abuse at myself and a few of the other ethnic boys, and Eddie himself,” the 25-year-old said. “It is still very rife, especially in sport.”
Demonstrators in Bristol last week pulled down the statue of a 17th-century slave trader, and Genge said that their actions were “warranted after 10 years of asking.”
“I’ve got a lot of black family in Bristol and we’re all proud Bristolians, but at the same time, we didn’t want a big statue in the middle of a slave trader,” he said.
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the
COMPLEX ISSUES: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that ensuring older coaches’ safety — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is 71 — had yet to be decided The NBA board of governors on Thursday approved a return-to-play plan, paving the way for the league to resume in Florida following a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. The NBA said that a proposal put to the league’s board that would see 22 teams based at a single location passed comfortably. “We are in the equivalent of the first inning. We’ve got a long way to go here,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told cable station TNT on Thursday. “We have always been looking for a safe way to resume, knowing we are going to be living with this virus for a while.” Twenty-nine teams voted
Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters would “fully consider” calls for a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United to be blocked, the BBC reported on Friday. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has written to the league to oppose the deal, while Amnesty International said that the Premier League “risks becoming a patsy” if the takeover is approved. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is reportedly to take an 80 percent