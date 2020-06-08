Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can on Saturday called on teammate Jadon Sancho to be “more grown up,” after the England winger was involved in an off-field bust-up over a haircut.
“Jadon is a great guy, but he needs to be a bit cleverer with certain things,” Can told Sky after the two players linked up to score the winner in Dortmund’s victory over Hertha BSC. “Obviously everyone needs to get their hair cut sometimes, but he needs to be a bit cleverer and a bit more grown up.”
Sancho and Dortmund teammate Manuel Akanji were on Friday fined by the German Football Association for breaking COVID-19 guidelines to get haircuts at home. Photographs emerged of Sancho and Akanji having their hair styled in their respective homes, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We need to guide Jadon a bit. He can’t afford to make mistakes like that in the future, and we can always talk to him about that as a team,” Can said. “It doesn’t annoy us, but we know he has to be more disciplined with some things.”
“I don’t think he does it on purpose to cause a scandal,” he said. “Maybe he just trusts people too much sometimes.”
