Wirtz goal sets age record

AP, BERLIN





Bayer 04 Leverkusen substitute Florian Wirtz has become the youngest person to score a goal in the Bundesliga at age 17 years, 34 days, with an impressive strike against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder came on for the second half and wrong-footed Lucas Hernandez — the most expensive player in the league — before lifting the ball over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer inside the far post for a consolation goal.

Wirtz is 48 days younger than previous record-holder Nuri Sahin, who scored for Borussia Dortmund against Nurnberg on Nov. 26, 2005.

Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen controls the ball during their match against Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“A big talent here in Germany, a really good player and he has great technique,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said during a video conference call.

“He has the ability to move in the open spaces. He has a good first touch, a very good first touch. Can score, as you can see,” Roles said.

It was Wirtz’s fourth Bundesliga appearance since he switched to Leverkusen from Rhine rival Cologne in January.

“We are really happy to have the biggest talent at his age here in Leverkusen,” Rolfes said.

The next youngest goal-scorers in Germany after Sahin are Julian Draxler, Timo Werner and American Christian Pulisic.