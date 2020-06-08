Bayer 04 Leverkusen substitute Florian Wirtz has become the youngest person to score a goal in the Bundesliga at age 17 years, 34 days, with an impressive strike against Bayern Munich on Saturday.
The attacking midfielder came on for the second half and wrong-footed Lucas Hernandez — the most expensive player in the league — before lifting the ball over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer inside the far post for a consolation goal.
Wirtz is 48 days younger than previous record-holder Nuri Sahin, who scored for Borussia Dortmund against Nurnberg on Nov. 26, 2005.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“A big talent here in Germany, a really good player and he has great technique,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said during a video conference call.
“He has the ability to move in the open spaces. He has a good first touch, a very good first touch. Can score, as you can see,” Roles said.
It was Wirtz’s fourth Bundesliga appearance since he switched to Leverkusen from Rhine rival Cologne in January.
“We are really happy to have the biggest talent at his age here in Leverkusen,” Rolfes said.
The next youngest goal-scorers in Germany after Sahin are Julian Draxler, Timo Werner and American Christian Pulisic.
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of