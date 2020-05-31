Redskins coach Del Rio: Young ‘just one player’

Reuters





Washington Redskins defensive end Chase Young brings immense potential and views himself as the best player entering the NFL this year, but Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio wants everyone to know that Young, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, is only one player.

“The biggest thing is that he’s still just one player, but he’s one player that offenses have to deal with,” Del Rio said. “It has an opportunity to create not only disruption and a problem in terms of how the offense feels with him, but also creates opportunities for others. It can, in effect, kind of raise the level of play throughout the defense.”

“Obviously rush and coverage has to go together, and so you’ll hear me talk about that throughout the year,” Del Rio added. “It’s not just about rush — it’s about rush and coverage and them going hand-in-hand. You’re going to need coverage to hold up so that when our defensive line does win, they can get there.”

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young, left, vies against the Clemson Tigers’ offense in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 28 last year. Photo: AFP

“You can have the best rush in the world, but if you don’t have some coverage and make the quarterback hold it, it’s not going to be positive for you,” he said. “They go hand-in-hand, but I do believe he can be impactful for us.”

Young, who last season had 16.5 sacks at Ohio State, is viewed as superior to last year’s No. 2 draft pick, Joey Bosa, the NFL Rookie of the Year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Young has not been on the field in an official capacity for the Redskins, with virtual off-season workouts keeping him away from the team facility.

Jack Del Rio stands on the sidelines before the Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 20 last year. This year, Del Rio entered his 22nd season coaching in the NFL and his first as the Washington Redskins’ defensive coordinator. Photo: AFP

“Chase has been doing what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s been paying attention — he’s been learning the system,” Del Rio said. “For me, I just can’t wait to get going with him, but he’s doing all that he can right now as a member of our defensive line, a member of our Washington Redskins team.”

“I think the sky’s the limit for him in terms of what he’ll be able to bring to us,” Del Rio added. “We obviously have big designs — we think he’s a really good player and we’re looking forward to getting him involved.”

Del Rio should know a good player when he sees one, considering his previous pass-rushing pupils.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Del Rio said. “My first year as a defensive coordinator at Carolina, we had [former defensive end] Julius Peppers. Obviously, I went to Denver and we had Von Miller, and then I was in Oakland and we had Khalil Mack.”

“Special players like that are very impactful players,” Del Rio added. “If they’re about doing it the right way — and everything that we’ve gathered in terms of trying to make the decision to take him where we did indicates that he’s a guy that loves football. That’s going to be a great teammate for us.”