England defender Danny Rose says players are being treated like “lab rats” after Watford and Burnley revealed they were among the English Premier League clubs affected by six positive tests for COVID-19.
Teams have started socially distanced training in small groups this week, but several Premier League stars have expressed concerns about plans to resume the season.
The Premier League conducted 748 tests on players and staff on Sunday and Monday as part of its bid to restart matches next month.
Photo: Reuters
Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, one unnamed Watford player and two members of the Vicarage Road staff tested positive in the first batch of tests.
While the positive test numbers were relatively low, Rose joined Watford captain Troy Deeney, and Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, in speaking out about the potential health risks of pressing ahead with “Project Restart.”
Rose, on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur, told the Lockdown Tactics podcast: “People are suggesting we should go back to football, like we’re guinea pigs or lab rats. We’re going to experiment this phase and see if it works or not.”
“I can just imagine people at home saying: ‘Well they earn that amount of money so they should be going back.’ For stuff like that I think: ‘Is it worth the hassle?’ I could be potentially risking my health for people’s entertainment and that’s not something I want to be involved in, if I’m honest,” he said.
Deeney has refused to start training because he does not want to put his young child, who has breathing difficulties, at risk of catching the coronavirus.
The 31-year-old had already made it clear that he fears his family could be in danger because of figures that show black, Asian and minority ethnic people are more likely to become seriously ill with the virus.
Deeney’s decision came just hours before Watford released information about the positive tests.
“Of those three positive tests, one is a player and two are members of staff. All three have asked that medical confidentiality be respected and, therefore, the club will not be naming those involved,” Watford said in a statement.
The other two positive tests were at a third club, the details of which have not been revealed.
The Premier League has been suspended since March 13, but with the Bundesliga returning to action at the weekend, it is hoped the remaining 92 English top-flight matches can be played behind closed doors.
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing