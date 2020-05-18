The strategy of reigning Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi throughout a fast-paced, race-against-the-clock pole vault competition: Remain cool, even though it was not easy on a sweltering day, or with shaky hands struggling to reset the bar late in the competition.
However, the Greek standout stayed calm and collected on Saturday as she outpaced two other pole vaulters to take home top honors in the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash, staged at their respective training facilities.
With the temperature hovering near 39°C in Athens, Stefanidi cleared a height of 4m a total of 34 times over a 30-minute span in a rare competition held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Two-time US indoor winner Katie Nageotte cleared the bar 30 times from her training facility in Marietta, Georgia, while Commonwealth Games champion Alysha Newman of Canada had 21 clearances in Bolton, Ontario, during the showdown.
“I very much enjoyed it,” Stefanidi said.
Stefanidi was cruising along before things got a little tighter near the end.
An exhausted Stefanidi struggled to get the bar back on the holder after a miss with about three minutes to go — it kept twisting out of her hands.
However, she had a big enough lead.
“I feel it was the bar, not me — the bar’s fault,” said Stefanidi, who won Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games. “I didn’t expect my upper body to get this tired. I could not keep my hands steady.”
Those hands were steady enough and she nearly matched the men’s total from a competition staged in their respective backyards on May 3, when Mondo Duplantis and Renaud Lavillenie shared the victory when each had 36 clearances over a bar set at 5m.
Retired two-time Olympic champion decathlete Ashton Eaton suggested on social media that the next competition feature a jump-off between Duplantis and Lavillenie, along with Stefanidi.
“Give me three weeks and I’ll do it,” said Stefanidi, who cooled down after the event by eating a banana.
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
Tatung and Hang Yuan each picked up a point on Sunday after a 2-2 draw in the fifth round of Taiwan Football Premier League matches, while Taiwan Steel netted four in a robust display of their firepower. With first-placed Taipower being held to a scoreless draw the title race is wide open, with four teams within four points of the league leaders. Taiwan international Chen Jui-chieh scored a brace as Tatung grabbed a 2-1 lead against Hang Yuan at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, but attacking midfielder Wu Yen-shu equalized in the 60th minute to claim a share of
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
DOING IT TOUGH: Players are to be checked daily for symptoms and asked to be even stricter on themselves than the level 2 alert regime that starts on Thursday New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams are to play each other in a 10-week domestic competition from June 13, bringing comfort to “Kiwis doing it tough” and inspiring a sports world brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand Rugby (NZR) made the announcement yesterday after the government confirmed it would take its alert level down a notch from Thursday, with the rate of new infections having slowed to a trickle. New Zealand is the first major rugby union nation to announce a restart to competition since the pandemic shredded the global sports calendar in March. “It’s obviously fantastic news for