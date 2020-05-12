Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would not play if the NBA restarts the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.
The Nets are determined to let the four-time scoring champion rest until next season rather than risk reinjuring his Achilles tendon.
“Kevin Durant’s not coming back to the Nets this year,” Wojnarowski said in “The Woj Pod” podcast. “That’s not happening... They’re not playing him.”
Photo: AFP
Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks earlier this month said that he would not rule out Durant returning to the court if the league resumes the season. Play has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He knows his body better than anybody,” Marks told New Zealand’s Newshub. “Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don’t know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.”
Durant, 31, was injured during Game 5 of last year’s NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
He signed a four-year, US$164 million deal with the Nets as a free agent in July last year.
The 10-time All-Star forward was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2013-2014 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He was a two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player with the Warriors.
Meanwhile, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to skip college in the US and play professionally in Europe because he sees it as a faster route to the NBA.
Prospect Alex Antetokounmpo graduated from a high school in Milwaukee and has received scholarship offers from several colleges, including DePaul University in Chicago.
“I want to become a pro as soon as possible,” he said. “I was born and raised in Europe. I know European basketball and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club.”
Alex Antetokounmpo was born in Greece and played last season for Dominican High School.
“I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure,” he said of the European move.
If he reaches the NBA, Alex Antetokounmpo would become the fourth member of his family to get there, joining older brothers Giannis, the 2018-2019 NBA Most Valuable Player; Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks; and Kostas, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Alex Antetokounmpo moved to Milwaukee from Greece in 2013 during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rookie season with the Bucks.
The second stage of the inaugural Taipei T10 cricket tournament starts today in the capital, with livestream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals, which are to be played next week. The playoffs today are to begin with the ICCT Smashers, the Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United competing in Pool 1, while the Taiwan Dragons, the Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are in Pool 2 tomorrow. The matches are at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District,
Raymond Lee had been traveling the world by bicycle for two years when COVID-19 erupted and he suddenly found himself stranded in the West African nation of Guinea. After cycling through Europe and then across the Sahara, the 33-year-old South Korean was in Guinea, heading south, when the government shut the borders in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. “When I was in Guinea, this thing became really serious,” said Lee, a former flight attendant. He was repeatedly turned away from hotels in the capital, Conakry, in what Lee described as a prejudiced reaction to the pandemic. “They didn’t let me
When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars. The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes. Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long
The 1981 Major League Baseball season began with Fernandomania and ended with a classic World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees — Mike Schmidt slugged his way to a second consecutive Most Valuable Player award and Nolan Ryan pitched another no-hitter. However, perhaps the best way to describe baseball in 1981 is by recounting Pete Rose’s pursuit of the National League’s (NL) career hits record. He tied the record in June, but then had to wait until August to break it — because a strike shut down the sport for about two months. All Rose could