Eli Manning, the man who beat Tom Brady in two NFL Super Bowls, thinks that his old rival might find it tough adapting to life with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady left the New England Patriots in March after two decades and six Super Bowl titles with the team.
The Buccaneers are blessed with offensive weapons — such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Brady’s old teammate, Rob Gronkowski — but the COVID-19 lockdown is an added obstacle for the quarterback, as he adjusts to a new playbook.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I think it’s gonna be tough for him, just the fact he can’t be doing everything he wants to be doing with the team and getting ready,’’ Manning told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. “Obviously they have some playmakers at receiver there. When you got talented receivers, it makes it a little bit easier to get on the same page with them. It will be interesting how it all plays out, and how quickly he can just adjust to a new organization and new players and new offense — all those new things — especially with the limited timing he’s gonna have being with them.’’
Manning was the quarterback for the New York Giants when they beat Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI.
The 39-year-old announced his retirement in January and predicted that his replacement, Daniel Jones, would thrive this season.
“I think it will be easier this year for him to kinda step up as that leader,’’ Manning said. “Last year was probably awkward for him, me being there, me being in meeting rooms and just kinda the whole dynamic. Me being gone and, hey, he is the quarterback, he is the guy — for him to have that control, and the authority over receivers and the offensive line.”
Manning gave his thoughts on the situation in Green Bay, where the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the draft last month.
Some saw the selection as not only a sign that the Packers are thinking of replacing long-time starter Aaron Rodgers.
“I’m sure Aaron wasn’t real fond of it happening, especially after going 13-3 and playing good football,’’ Manning said. “There’s certain parts of this game, as you get older, you just have to accept some of the realities that teams are gonna start looking for the future — they have to start planning.’’
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
The Taiwan Dragons produced a surprise pair of dominant performances at the Taipei T10 Cricket League yesterday, winning their two games, although the TCA Indians topped Group 1. The Dragons upset the Hsinchu Titans with some strong hitting after being sent in to bat in the first match on the third day of competition. Rishi Josula clattered 43 runs with four fours and three sixes in just 22 deliveries to set a batting standard that was not bettered at the Yingeng Cricket Ground yesterday. He and Adam Hopkins (23) put on 58 for the second wicket after opener Athula Senadeera contributed 16 from
SECOND WEEKEND: A crew producing the tourney’s livestream were briefly put at risk when FCC Formosans’ Anthony Liu put one of his five sixes onto the roof of their tent Anthony Liu continued his good form at the Taipei T10 Cricket league, even putting the new-to-the-game technical crew in danger with one six over forward-square at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground yesterday. The FCC Formosans opener cracked the first half-century of the tournament, although Vishwajit Tawar of the Chiayi Swingers later in the day bettered Liu’s innings of 51 against the ICCT Smashers. However, the crew who are producing the livestream for the tournament — which was put together to serve cricket-starved fans worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were momentarily put at risk when Liu put one of his five sixes onto