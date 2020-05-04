Scott McLaughlin was supposed to leave Australia for Indianapolis this month to make his IndyCar debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but with sports on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-time V8 SuperCars champion saw his IndyCar plans postponed.
Instead, McLaughlin on Saturday settled for a virtual victory on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — his second win of IndyCar’s iRacing six-race series — after a wild finish in which most of the leaders crashed as they rushed toward the checkered flag.
“Unbelievable,” McLaughlin said. “I was literally just hoping there was going to be a wreck at the end. I thought we were going to be third, and then the three wrecked and we won.”
Photo: AFP
McLaughlin celebrated in the seat of his simulator in Australia with a glass of cold milk, a nod to the traditional victory celebration at the Indianapolis 500, although he declined to pour it over his head while sitting in his expensive rig.
Formula One driver Lando Norris, winner of last week’s IndyCar virtual race, was headed for what appeared to be a one-two-three podium sweep for the Arrow McLaren SP entries on the final lap, but he ran into the back of Simon Pagenaud — a two-time iRacing winner and the defending Indy 500 champion — to take himself out of contention.
Then Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward crashed, cars were sailing airborne and McLaughlin slid through the carnage to give Team Penske drivers their fourth win in the six-race series.
In this series created for content while IndyCar is on hold, McLaughlin and Pagenaud won twice, while Norris and Sage Karam took one apiece.
Conor Daly finished second and was followed by Santino Ferrucci, who thought there would be a lot of angry drivers after the 175-mile race.
“So many people are going to be salty over that,” Ferrucci said. “It’s a video game. Let’s try to have some fun.”
Daly, who has earned new fame through the iRacing series for his colorful commentary on his in-race stream, again delivered with one-liners and a humorous post-race speech.
“Quite a day on the Internet today — it was an electric factory of a race. It was hilarious at the same time. I think we were involved in three accidents,” Daly said.
He then walked viewers through his setup from his Indianapolis home.
“I am sitting on one of four kitchen table chairs that are from downstairs. There is a mattress behind me — there’s not really much room for a simulator,” Daly added. “My pedals are currently being supported by a box with a big, full thing of batteries on top of it because that provided some extra weight and stability. So yeah, pretty technological setup here in the Conor Daly Tech Center.”
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
As the top-tier Taiwan Football Premier League has seen growing interest from fans worldwide thanks to livestreaming since its season started on April 14, sports officials said that English-language commentary would continue to be broadcast this weekend and in the coming weeks. After three rounds of play in the league, Taipower top the table following three wins in three matches for nine points. Hang Yuan, Taiwan Steel Group and Taichung Futuro have all bolstered their rosters to mount challenges with the aim of breaking a stranglehold on the top by perennial powerhouses Taipower and Tatung. Taiwan is one of the few nations with