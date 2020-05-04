Anthony Liu continued his good form at the Taipei T10 Cricket league, even putting the new-to-the-game technical crew in danger with one six over forward-square at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground yesterday.
The FCC Formosans opener cracked the first half-century of the tournament, although Vishwajit Tawar of the Chiayi Swingers later in the day bettered Liu’s innings of 51 against the ICCT Smashers.
However, the crew who are producing the livestream for the tournament — which was put together to serve cricket-starved fans worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were momentarily put at risk when Liu put one of his five sixes onto the roof of a tent covering them and their equipment.
Photo courtesy of Ashish Purswaney @ashish_747
His next maximum produced no such danger, easily clearing the long-off fence.
He reached 50 off the sixth delivery of the sixth over with another huge sixth straight down the ground that might have also put spectators in danger, but the organizers have asked that people stay away from the ground to help uphold proper social distancing.
At the other end, FCC captain Arun Parappagoudar was almost a spectator himself, his score being just 5 when Liu was bowled by the Smashers’ Dirvesh Jain after facing 28 deliveries.
Parappagoudar took over the six-hitting duties, teasing the fielders with his first, which the would-be catcher took before stepping on the boundary.
He had raced to 42 by the end of their 10 overs, pushing his team to 105-2.
Extras were the Formosans’ main worry in the first few overs of the chase, with wides setting the chasing Smashers on course. Then the batsmen took over, hitting sixes behind the wicket and losing one ball in vegetation beside the Keelung River.
Liu received some of his own medicine in the second innings as Sandeep Patel carted him for two sixes, but the restaurant owner had his revenge soon afterward, bowling Patel for 30.
Devang Shah added 35, but tight overs from Pintu Kumar and Parappagoudar kept the asking rate out of reach and sealed an 11-run win.
The victory kept the Formosans unbeaten through the initial group stage, booking them a semi-final, via a qualifier against the TCA Indians.
The Swingers won the second game yesterday, also against ICCT, on the back of Tawar’s 69 from 34, which featured five fours and five sixes.
The Smashers needed just five from the final over, but were restricted by Pruthvi More (1-9), who bowled Rajesh Mehta (56) and conceded just two runs.
In the last game of the second weekend, PCCT United beat the Swingers by 56 runs.
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
As the top-tier Taiwan Football Premier League has seen growing interest from fans worldwide thanks to livestreaming since its season started on April 14, sports officials said that English-language commentary would continue to be broadcast this weekend and in the coming weeks. After three rounds of play in the league, Taipower top the table following three wins in three matches for nine points. Hang Yuan, Taiwan Steel Group and Taichung Futuro have all bolstered their rosters to mount challenges with the aim of breaking a stranglehold on the top by perennial powerhouses Taipower and Tatung. Taiwan is one of the few nations with